‘They won’t be able to retain everyone’: Aakash Chopra says big auctions might ‘change story’ for Mumbai Indians

cricket

Updated: Nov 19, 2020, 15:56 IST

The 2020 season of Indian Premier League was a show of dominance from the defending champions Mumbai Indians. MI were entering the tournament after pulling off a miraculous one-run win over arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings in the final of the 2019 season - a result that had won them the record-breaking fourth IPL title. While MI had retained the core of their team, fans wondered if they could repeat the feat in the UAE.

As it turned out, MI did it quite easily. They were the first team to qualify for the playoffs, Mumbai Indians finished on top of the table in the league stage, they were also the first team to reach the final - and in the summit clash, MI picked an easy 5-wicket win over the Delhi Capitals to win record-extending fifth title.

Also read: ‘He should play every game of next IPL’: KXIP co-owner Ness Wadia heaps praise on Chris Gayle

So, going forward, do MI really need to change anything in their plans for the next season? Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra said in his latest Youtube video that the big auction might change the story for the five-time champions.

“The suggestion for the Mumbai Indians is that they should somehow not allow the big auction to happen. Although they will still be fine if there is a big auction because their planning is absolutely immaculate,” Chopra jokingly said.

“But if the big auction happens, other than the 5-6 players they will be able to retain, there will be few changes for sure. They will not be able to retain everyone as they have so many good players and someone or the other will have to go,” he, though, added.

“So once the scenario changes, the story might change a little. So this team might be saying not to have the big auction and to have it after another three years and that their team is set,” he further said.

But the former India Test player indeed maintained that the big auctions will definitely mix things up and will allow certain teams to reach at par with the Mumbai Indians.

“On a serious note, of course they don’t decide if a big auction happens or not. If it happens, it will just mix up the things a little and the other teams might come somewhat on par with them,” Chopra said.

“At the moment, it is not even a level playing field it seems as there is a vast difference in the level of the Mumbai Indians and the rest of the teams. So, I would expect more of the same from the Mumbai Indians in 2021, nothing different,” he signed off.