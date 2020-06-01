e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 01, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / They would have paid more money than Cummins, Stokes put together to get Richards: Ian Smith

They would have paid more money than Cummins, Stokes put together to get Richards: Ian Smith

Richards was part of the world beating Caribbean team that lifted the 1975 and 1979 World Cup trophies. Richards had in fact scored a century in the 1979 final.

cricket Updated: Jun 01, 2020 20:35 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times
West Indies cricketer Viv Richards is greeted by fans after the 1st Test Match, West Indies tour of England at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, UK, 3rd June 1976.
West Indies cricketer Viv Richards is greeted by fans after the 1st Test Match, West Indies tour of England at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, UK, 3rd June 1976. (Getty Images)
         

Whenever there is a discussion about former greats who would have been a sure shot hit in T20 cricket, one name that everyone agrees on is that of West Indies legend Sir Vivian Richards. Known for his ability to destroy bowling attacks, Richards was in a league of his own at a time, when attacking batting wasn’t really a fashionable trait among batsmen.

Richards was part of the world beating Caribbean team that lifted the 1975 and 1979 World Cup trophies. Richards had in fact scored a century in the 1979 final. He retired from cricket with a strike-rate of 86.07 in Tests and above 90 in ODIs, something that was unheard of in the times he played in.

ALSO READ: I told MS Dhoni I will sledge Shoaib Akhtar, you just laugh: Irfan Pathan recalls 2006 Test against Pakistan

Former New Zealand cricketer and commentator Ian Smith said that Richards would have been a much sought after player in these days of T20 leagues.

“I believe Viv Richards would have made a go at cricket in any format in any decade. That’s why, I mean you look at his strike rate which was superior to anyone else’s at that time that is a T20 strike rate without even having that game in his mind,” Ian Smith said on ICC’s Cricket Inside Out.

“He would have been an absolute legend in T20 cricket. They would have paid more money than Pat Cummins, Ben Stokes and all other guys put together, to get Viv Richards in their line-up, because it would put more bums on the seats. He would have been an absolute crowd-pleaser and television rights would have gone through the roof,” Smith added.

Richards remains one of the greatest batsmen that have played the game of cricket. He in fact set the template for batsmen of the next generation who would take attacking batting to the next level.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
On resuming international flight ops, minister cites ‘several factors’
On resuming international flight ops, minister cites ‘several factors’
Moody’s downgrades India’s sovereign rating, maintains negative outlook
Moody’s downgrades India’s sovereign rating, maintains negative outlook
Govt removes 1,026 items from CAPF canteen in swadeshi push, then hits pause
Govt removes 1,026 items from CAPF canteen in swadeshi push, then hits pause
With 2,361 new Covid-19 cases, Maharashtra crosses 70,000-mark
With 2,361 new Covid-19 cases, Maharashtra crosses 70,000-mark
Up to India and China to resolve border standoff, says Australian envoy
Up to India and China to resolve border standoff, says Australian envoy
‘The most defining pair of modern era,’ Sangakkara on India’s batting pair
‘The most defining pair of modern era,’ Sangakkara on India’s batting pair
Summer crop prices hiked 50-80% for farmers in big Cabinet decision
Summer crop prices hiked 50-80% for farmers in big Cabinet decision
Aaditya Thackeray on unlocking Maharashtra | On The Record
Aaditya Thackeray on unlocking Maharashtra | On The Record
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaLockdown 4.0Covid-19lockdown 5.0R Madhavan BirthdayWajid KhanLockdown 5.0 restrictionsCOVID 19 Tally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In