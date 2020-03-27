cricket

Updated: Mar 27, 2020 17:55 IST

India captain Virat Kohli on Thursday posted a video on twitter in which he asked the Indian citizens to strictly follow the lockdown guidelines imposed by the government to tackle the threat posed by coronavirus pandemic. Kohli captioned the video: “Please wake up to the reality and seriousness of the situation and take responsibility. The nation needs our support and honesty.”

In the video, the 30-year-old said: “Hello, I am Virat Kohli. Today I am speaking to you not as an India player, but as a citizen of the country. What I have seen in the last few days — people moving in groups, not abiding by curfew rules, not following lockdown guidelines — it shows that we are taking the fight very lightly. But this fight is not as easy as it looks or feels.”

Please wake up to the reality and seriousness of the situation and take responsibility. The nation needs our support and honesty. pic.twitter.com/ZvOb0qgwIV — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 27, 2020

He added: “I wish to request everyone to please maintain social distancing and follow it. Also we should follow the directives given by the government and just for once think how you would feel if due to your negligence someone in your family gets affected by the virus.”

Kohli further said: “Please follow the experts as they are working very hard. It will only be successful when we follow our duties rather than going out in groups and breaking rules.

“This for me is an act against the country’s well-being. So now, I along with all of you wish to see things improve and please follow the directives of the government. Jai Hind!”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a 21-day lockdown in the country to deal with the coronavirus pandemic. He said this is an essential step to fight coronavirus decisively. He added that saving lives is priority as of now. “With folded hands, I request you to stay put wherever you are,” said Prime Minister Modi. He added that he is mindful of the economic ramifications of it. However, this is a smaller concern.

(With IANS inputs)