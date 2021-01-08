e-paper
Home / Cricket / ‘This guy is very quickly becoming my favourite player’: Michael Hussey, VVS Laxman lavish praise on Shubman Gill

‘This guy is very quickly becoming my favourite player’: Michael Hussey, VVS Laxman lavish praise on Shubman Gill

India vs Australia: The duo of Rohit and Shubman managed to score 70 runs for the opening wicket as India had a 50-plus opening partnership after 15 innings.

cricket Updated: Jan 08, 2021, 18:05 IST
File image of Michael Hussey.
File image of Michael Hussey.(Getty Images)
         

India looked in a comfortable position at the end of Day 2’s play in the Sydney Test against Australia on Friday. India bowled out Australia for 338 runs despite Steve Smith scoring a century. The opening partnership has been India’s Achilles Heel in the Tests in recent matches but the introduction of Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma as a pair in Sydney provided a boost for the visitors.

The duo of Rohit and Shubman managed to score 70 runs for the opening wicket as India had a 50-plus opening partnership after 15 innings. Shubman Gill looked impressive during his innings as he hit his maiden Test fifty on Friday. Shubman scored 50 runs in 101 balls with eight boundaries before losing his wicket to Pat Cummins.

READ | ‘In Sydney, there are people coming to the ground and then going back and having dinner at a restaurant’: Sunil Gavaskar backs Team India amid doubts over 4th Test in Brisbane

Shubman has been garnering a lot of praise for his composure shown during his debut Test series for India. Former India batsman VVS Laxman had words of praise for Shubman.

“For someone playing only his 2nd test match @RealShubmanGill looks very assured at the wicket. Good solid defence, positive stroke play and clarity of thought. Definitely has a very bright future for India in all the 3 formats,” Laxman said on Twitter.

 

Former Australia batsman Michael Hussey said on air during the Test match that “Shubman Gill is fast becoming my favourite player”.

WATCH: Marnus teases Gill with Sachin, Kohli’s names; youngster replies

“This guy is very quickly becoming my favourite player to watch. He is a gun. Plays well of the front-foot, but even better off the backfoot. And that sends a message to the bowler.

“I just love the unflappable nature of both (Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma) these players. But in particular Shubman Gill, someone so young, early in his career. Nothing seems to faze him, and he doesn’t seem to get carried away.

“He is flamboyant at the crease and is just about batting, keeping it simple. Unassuming at the crease. He is wonderful to watch and has played some magnificent shots,” Michael Hussey said on Sony TV.

