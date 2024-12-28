'This is the last time Nitish Kumar Reddy is batting at no.7': Shastri suggests new role for MCG's centurion

Nitish Kumar Reddy scored one of the famous Indian centuries in Australia, as his fine rearguard effort helped India remain competitive in the fourth Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Reddy, who reached his century just before close of play due to bad light, stitched together an excellent partnership with Washington Sundar, having come in to bat when India were in trouble following Rishabh Pant’s dismissal early on day three. India's Nitish Kumar Reddy acknowledged the crowd as he walked off the field at the MCG.(AP)

In dramatic scenes, Nitish crossed the century mark with India nine wickets down, but his fighting effort in what is the crowning moment of a remarkable debut series has made him a long-term option for the Indian Test team. At only 21 years old, India will be hoping a gem for the future has been uncovered.

Ahead of this match, however, Reddy’s position was under question due to his bowling, which remains a work in progress. Nevertheless, former Indian coach Ravi Shastri believes Reddy has shown that he is capable of batting higher than at 7 or 8, where he has spent this series so far.

"I feel that the way he's batted, this is the last time he will bat at 7,” explained Shastri on Star Sports following stumps. “To get the balance of the side, you need him to go higher up the order, either 5 or 6 and then you have the opportunity of playing 5 bowlers to take the 20 wickets, and he's given that kind of confidence to the selectors and the team management and the captain.”

Big selection call for Gambhir and co.

With calls for India sacrificing some batting in order to beef up the bowling, a change such as this would require India’s leadership to make a gutsy call regarding which player to drop to make way for an extra seamer.

"Reddy is fully capable of batting in the top 6. Then it changes the whole balance of the game. You go to Sydney with him batting in the top 6, and you're playing five bowlers,” said Shastri, backing Reddy to make that jump with the confidence from this performance.

Reddy was well-supported by Washington Sundar, who backed up his own surprise inclusion with a crucial 50 that ensured India batted out the day and increased the likelihood of a positive result. India’s major concern will be Australia’s ability to put up big first innings score, with the likes of Prasidh Krishna and Harshit Rana touted as possible inclusions for the New Year’s Test at the SCG.

India’s combination for the next match will be interesting to keep an eye on, especially with captain Rohit Sharma struggling for form at the moment and India in need of a refresher on the bowling front at the end of a long series for the pace battery.