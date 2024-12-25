'This is where Australia realise David Warner's impact...': Shastri points out major void in Australia batting order

Nathan McSweeney’s swift axing from the squad after just three Tests as triggered a series of strong reactions in the Australian cricket fraternity. After being handed the challenging task of opening the batting – a position he had not occupied at Sheffield Shield level— McSweeney struggled to make an impact. David Warner during the series against India in 2023(AP)

Facing top-tier bowlers like Jasprit Bumrah, McSweeney could only muster one score above 10 in his six Test innings, ending with an average of just 14.4. Steve Smith, despite scoring a brilliant century at the Gabba, has only averaged 24.8 in the series, while Marnus Labuschagne and Usman Khawaja have been even more disappointing, with both averaging less than 17 and managing just one half-century between them.

Ravi Shastri, commenting on Australia’s struggles, pointed out the lack of dynamism in the top order, suggesting that the team misses the aggressive influence of a player like David Warner. Warner’s absence, both in terms of his playing style and his leadership at the top, has left a void that the current batch of top-order batters has yet to fill.

“It was coming, someone had to go from the top order because there was no punches coming from anywhere,” Shastri said, as quoted by Fox Cricket.

“India were allowed to bowl at them. They need someone who will take to the attack and that’s where Australia miss David Warner in a big way.

“This is where Australia will realise the impact Warner had on oppositions in the decade he played."

The ongoing struggles of established players like Smith, Labuschagne, and Khawaja could further intensify the scrutiny on the selectors’ policies.

“McSweeney again, you feel sorry for him because he played really well in Adelaide, but he’s not an opening batsman. I think when Australia go to Sri Lanka very soon he should be right back into the side.

“Let him build his career in the middle order,” said Shastri further.

Other players' positions under threat?

Shastri emphasised that Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne, the other two batters who have been going through a rough patch too, are under ‘pressure’ to form.

“There would be pressure, there’s immense pressure on Khawaja, on Marnus as well to get the runs,” he said.

“He would have been the fall guy, McSweeney. But he’s young and he has time on his hands and they will give him an opportunity in time to come again.”