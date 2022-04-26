'Thought it was a joke. But he called me few weeks later': Ex-PAK player on how Shah Rukh Khan convinced him to join KKR

There was once a time when Pakistan cricketers had braced the Indian Premier League (IPL). Albeit for one season. the inaugural one, back in 2008, but those players have had their share of good memories of that tournament. Few were even slated to return while others were in fray to be part of the next season before the 26/11 incident barred Pakistan cricketers who being part of IPL. Yasir Arafat, a former Pakistan all-rounder were among them who were expected to join the next season but missed out, but he recently revealed how Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan had convinced him to sign a three-year contract with Kolkata Knight Riders. (IPL 2022 FULL COVERAGE)

Speaking on Cricket Den's YouTube channel, Arafat recalled that while he had missed out on the list of 11 players who were permitted to play the IPL in 2008, he was contacted by Shah Rukh for the next season.

"Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had shortlisted names for the first edition and unfortunately, I was not among them and couldn't play," Yasir said on Cricket Den's YouTube channel.

"I was playing County Cricket for Kent in 2008 where KKR's Scouting Team specially came from India and they met me during a match. They revealed that Shah Rukh Khan wants me to play for his side," he added.

"Initially, I thought it was a joke as to why Shah Rukh would send somebody to talk regarding the contract. They also handed me a card and took my contact details.

"A few weeks later, I received an email where they complained about not contacting and the discussion was put off. They again offered me a three-year contract where Shah Rukh himself called and welcomed me. He also picked up my contract through someone in London while travelling to the United States of America.

"Then Mumbai blasts happened and Pakistan players were unable to become part of the competition ever again," he concluded.

Yasir played three Tests, 11 ODIs and 13 T2OIs for Pakistan between 2000 and 2012 before being a regular in overseas franchise-based cricket leagues.