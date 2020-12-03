‘Thought that’ll be Virat’s biggest challenge’: VVS Laxman highlights Kohli’s two major strengths after India captain completes 12000 ODI runs

cricket

Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 14:58 IST

Virat Kohli achieving 12000 runs has got the cricketing world talking again. The India captain on Wednesday became only the second batsman from the country to scale mount 12K after the great Sachin Tendulkar and is currently sixth on the list of ODI’s leading run-getters of all time. Kohli may have ended 2020 without a century but with five half-centuries and a batting average of 47.9 this year, Kohli still had an incredible year in which India played just nine ODIs.

Former India batsman VVS Laxman had nothing but wonderful things to say about Kohli, highlighting how the India captain’s biggest strength in his 12-year-long international career has been the ability to prevent burnout.

“Phenomenal. I think, the way he has played in each and every series, the kind of intensity he has maintained each and every day, when he’s on the cricket field is unbelievable, because at some stage I thought that will be the biggest challenge for Virat Kohli, at some stages he will burn out, but not even once we have seen that energy drop down when Virat is on the cricket field, whether he is batting or he is fielding,” Laxman said on The Cricket Connected Show in Star Sports.

There are several aspects of Kohli that make him a modern great, but one trait that stands out heads and shoulder above the rest, according to Laxman, is Kohli’s ability to be a master chase. The India captain has in the past, pulled off stiff chases for India successfully, some so incredible that they might as well be called heists, and Laxman feels the responsibility with which he approaches them is what gets the best out of Kohli.

“And under pressure, because if you see his one day record how many Hundreds did he get while chasing and then you know that you’ve got a target to achieve, there’s always a scoreboard pressure on him, but he relishes pressure, he relishes responsibility and that’s what gets the best out of him,” the former batsman added.