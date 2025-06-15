Three overthrows in one ball: R Ashwin livid after teammates commit harakiri in TNPL match, commentators left ROFL

For the second time in the ongoing 2025 edition of the Tamil Nadu Premier League, Ravichandran Ashwin was left livid, although Dindigul Dragons secured contrasting results in both games. Days after a video of the India legenda arguing with the on-field umpire went viral, for which he was punished, Ashwin, on Saturday, was seen simmering with helplessness after an array of fielding blunders during the match Siechem Madurai Panthers in Salem. R Ashwin simmered with helplessness after an array of fielding blunders

The incident happened in the penultimate ball of the first innings when Ganeshan Periyaswamy dished out a wide yorker to Gurjapneet Singh. The batter reached out to slice it through covers, but found Ashwin, who quickly threw it towards the non-striker's end, hoping to inflict a runout. But the bowler did not get in time to grab the ball either, as the Dragons allowed an extra run.

Ashwin's throw was covered by the fielder at deep square leg, who then threw the ball back to the wicketkeeper, again in an attempt for a runout, only for the opposition to steal another run from the over-throw. This was followed by a third missed attempt at a runout as the batters looked for third single.

Amid the harakiri in Salem, which even left the commentators in splits, the camera caught Ashwin seething but seemed rather helpless in the situation.

Another win for Dragons

Dindigul Dragons had kicked off their campaign with a seven-wicket win against Lyca Kovai Kings at the SNR College Cricket Ground in Coimbatore on June 5, before losing to IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans at the same venue three days later. However, on Saturday, they bounced back to winning ways, beating the Panthers by nine wickets.

Set a target of 151, the Dragons chased it down within 12.3 overs with captain Ashwin scoring a 29-ball 49 in a 124-run opening stand. Fellow opener Shivam Singh was the star in the chase with his unbeaten 86 off 41, laced with eight maximums and six boundaries. He was named the Player of the Match for his performance.

Dindigul Dragons will play their next match against the Chepauk Super Gillies on Monday, June 16.