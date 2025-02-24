‘Time aur jagah hoti hain… celebration killed everything’: Akram rips apart Abrar Ahmed for send-off to Shubman Gill

Legendary pacer Wasim Akram was critical of Pakistan spinner Abrar Ahmed's send-off to Shubman Gill in the crucial Champions Trophy clash on Sunday. The stakes were high again when the two arch-rivals clashed in Dubai, but the Indian team completely outclassed Mohammad Rizwan and co., who failed to put up any fight and are now on the verge of getting knocked out of the tournament. Wasim Akram criticised Abrar Ahmed for his send-off to Shubman Gill.(Getty and AP Images)

During India's chase, Pakistan spinner Abrar Ahmed delivered a magical delivery to get rid of a well-set Shubman Gill for 46. The Indian opener failed to judge the spin and was bamboozled as Abrar didn't hold back and gave him a send-off. India were 100/2 in 17.3 overs when Gill was dismissed and in cruise control, as Ahmed's send-off didn't go down well with many, including a few former Pakistan cricketers.

Akram was impressed with the ball, which dismissed Gill, but criticised Abrar for his celebration as he felt the momentum was in the opposition's favour when he gave the send-off.

“I was very impressed with the ball, I wasn’t impressed with the celebrations. Time aur jagah hoti hain na yaar (There is time and place for it, buddy). If you are winning, celebrate. When you know, the team is stuck, you get the wicket, be humble. Be Humble. But that’s not happening. There is no one to tell him that," Akram told Sports Central.

The legendary pacer suggested such a send-off is only justified when the player has picked seven wickets out for seven runs.

“Celebration killed everything. When you get seven wickets for five runs, I can understand. It doesn’t look nice. I mean it doesn’t even look nice on TV.” – Wasim Akram on Abrar Ahmed's celebrations (Gill),” he added.

Virat Kohli returns to form with a ton

After electing to bat first, Pakistan were bowled out for below-par 242 in the crucial clash. Saud Shakeel was the only batter from Pakistan to breach the 50-run mark in the clash.

In reply, Virat Kohli returned to form with a magnificent century as India chased down the target comfortably in 42.3 overs. Kohli controlled the chase and made it a cakewalk for the Men in Blue.