'Great Sanju Samson is out of the India XI and I’m playing': Jitesh Sharma says both keepers enjoy healthy competition

India’s ongoing wealth of talent once again came into focus in Cuttack, where Jitesh Sharma was backed as the first-choice wicketkeeper for the series-opening T20I against South Africa in Cuttack. Jitesh retained the gloves after being preferred over Sanju Samson in the final two T20Is in Australia—an endorsement of the management’s belief that Jitesh’s power-hitting makes him a more natural fit at No. 7 or lower. Samson, despite excellent returns as an opener, has slipped down the pecking order following Shubman Gill’s re-entry at the top of the order. India's Sanju Samson, left, with Jitesh Sharma during a practice session(PTI)

Jitesh, however, dismissed any notion that rivalry might overshadow the dressing room atmosphere. Instead, he spoke warmly about Samson’s presence and influence, portraying their dynamic as one built on trust and shared ambition rather than competition.

“I am very grateful that he is in the team and I am under him. He is like an elder brother to me,” Jitesh said, reflecting on how the environment of internal competition pushes players to elevate their game. “Because of healthy competition, your talent comes out. It’s good for the team.”

He acknowledged the crowded field of talent in Indian cricket, noting that stepping into a role previously occupied by Samson demands his best. “Sanju bhai is out and I am playing. He is a great player—one of the great players. If I have to compete with him and play shoulder to shoulder, I have to bring my A-game,” he said.

According to Jitesh, their relationship extends well beyond selection debates. The two frequently exchange notes on wicketkeeping, batting, and situational play, making the partnership mutually enriching. “We both are trying to play for India, not for other teams. We are like brothers. He helps me a lot whenever I do keeping or batting.”

Jitesh’s latest opportunity came in a match where India dominated from start to finish. Hardik Pandya’s blistering unbeaten 59 powered India to 175/6 before the bowlers dismantled South Africa for 74 - their lowest-ever total in this format. All six Indian bowlers used by Suryakumar Yadav on Tuesday were amongst the wickets but Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy and Jasprit Bumrah were particularly impressive. The win gave India a 1-0 lead in the five-match series, with Jitesh once again part of a setup leaning on its depth—and its camaraderie—to shape the road ahead.