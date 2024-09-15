Travis Head reveals critical reason behind extraordinary run against India: 'They aren't my favourite. I just feel...'

Travis Head has gained the reputation of being one of Australia's go-to players when facing India, delivering some of his most memorable knocks against them on the grandest stages. In 2023, Head was instrumental in two of Australia's biggest triumphs over India, scoring match-winning centuries in both the World Test Championship Final and the ODI World Cup Final. His stellar helped Australia secure two prestigious ICC titles, cementing his reputation as a big-match player. Australia's Travis Head celebrates reaching his century during WTC Final vs India(Action Images via Reuters)

However, despite his success against the Indian side, Head has now admitted that India isn’t his “favourite” opponent to face. In a candid chat with Star Sports, the Australian batter revealed the immense challenge that comes with playing against a team as formidable as India.

Known for their fierce competitiveness and top-quality performances, Rohit Sharma's men make life tough for any opposition. Head acknowledged that it’s never easy to face India, with each contest demanding a high level of skill, resilience.

“I don't feel like they're my favourite. I just feel like we play them enough, play them lots. And, I guess the last couple of years I've been in nice form. So yeah, being able to, to play well, it's always nice,” Head said.

"I guess it's not hard to get up for the contest. It's hugely competitive. Yeah, it's easier to get up for the game. So I wouldn't say they're my favourite. They're extremely difficult but it's been nice to play well in a couple of games and looking forward to preparing well and being ready to go and let's look, hope hopefully I can, I can contribute to what's a successful summer for us," Head added.

BGT begins November

A host of Australian cricketers have previously spoken about the much-awaited Test series, which begins in November later this year. India will be eyeing a hat-trick of series wins in Australia, having registered 2-1 wins in both, the 2018/19 and 2020/21 tours Down Under.

Ahead of the series, India will take part in five Tests – all at home, with series against Bangladesh and New Zealand offering crucial points in the World Test Championship. Interestingly, Australia don't have a Test scheduled before the series against India. While Rohit Sharma's side is first in the WTC standings, Australia closely follow at the second spot.