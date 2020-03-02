Trent Boult gives autograph on onion on fans’ request during the 2nd Test against India

cricket

Updated: Mar 02, 2020 23:02 IST

New Zealand fast bowler Trent Boult is nothing short of a nightmare for opening batsmen but for fans, he is a delight. The left-arm fast bowler gave a first-hand proof by obliging to a fans’ request of signing an autograph on an onion, yes you read that right!

A video went viral on social media in which Trent Boult was seen signing autographs on the sidelines of the boundary during India vs New Zealand 2nd Test match at Christchurch. Boult was first seen signing on a replica bat and cap when fans keep shouting ‘sing the onion’. Like a true sportsman, Boult also signed the onion before jumping back on the field.

#LovelyTrenty is so lovely he’s even happy to sign onions 🧅 pic.twitter.com/PDJEx0NIXc — The ACC (@TheACCnz) March 1, 2020

Boult, who was not a part of the limited overs series against India because of an injury , made a brilliant comeback in the Test matches, picking up 11 wickets – the second most after teamamate Tim Southee, who had 14 wickets to his name – in the two-match series.

Boutl also made use contributions down the order with the bat in his hand. Boult’s 38-run knock in the first Test at Wellington allowed New Zealand to take a big lead.

Meanwhile, New Zealand beat India by 7 wickets in the second Test match at Christchurch to take the series 2-0.

The Black Caps dismissed the tourists for 124 in the first hour of the day before chasing down their 132-run victory target with half of the test to spare for the loss of three wickets.

Henry Nicholls hit the winning run as New Zealand drove home a dominance that was only briefly challenged in the series as India succumbed to their first two defeats in the World Test Championship.

Openers Tom Latham (52) and Tom Blundell (55) did most of the work before falling to Umesh Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah respectively, the latter producing a peach of a ball to take out the batsman’s off stump.

New Zealand skipper Kane Willliamson also made a cameo with five runs before he was caught off his gloves fending another fizzing delivery from Bumrah.

The hosts were already well within sight of their target by the time the wickets started falling, however, and it only spared India back-to-back thrashings by 10 wickets.

(With agency inputs)