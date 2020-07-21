Trent Boult unsure of IPL participation, says ‘will talk to right people before taking decision’

cricket

New Zealand spearhead Trent Boult is set to take a wait and watch policy about his participation in this year’s IPL. With ICC announcing the postponement of T20 World Cup 2020, which was supposed to take place in Australia in October-November, it is only a matter of time before BCCI announces the new schedule of IPL using the same window. Considering the situation of Covid-19 pandemic in India, the tournament in all probability will be held in the UAE.

Boult, who is a part of the Mumbai Indians squad along with former teammate Mitchell McClenaghan, said he will talk to the right people before taking a decision on his participation in the IPL.

“I’ll talk to the right people and then make that decision on what’s best for me, best for my cricket and obviously what’s best for my young family...there’s obviously a couple of other New Zealanders involved in that tournament - but it’s just going to have to be one of those ‘time will tell’ kind of things,” Boult was quoted as saying by new Zealand portal One News.

Boult said different news coming out every week has made matters more confusing.

“I’ve heard lots of whispers that it happening in this or that window, that it’s happening in (New Zealand), things seem to be changing almost every week but it’s just one of those things that I will have to let unfold,” he said.

Boult is one of six New Zealanders signed to play in the IPL. Jimmy Neesham and Lockie Ferguson are at the Kolkata Knight Riders, Kane Williamson is at the Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mitchell Santner is at the Chennai Super Kings.

“I want to be out there playing and doing the things that I know how to do ...but it still looks like it’s going to be a wee while before crowds are screaming at us and being right behind us but I can’t wait as it’s been a long time between overs - no-one wants to be stuck inside a tent in the middle of winter training,” Boult added.