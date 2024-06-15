'Umar Akmal has better T20 World Cup stats than Virat Kohli, but we don't have a PR company': Kamran's staggering claim

Just days after Umar Akmal posted a shirtless picture of himself on social media, flaunting his abs, in response to criticism over his fitness, his brother Kamran came out in support of him while making a staggering claim. Comparing the T20 World Cup numbers, Karman said that Umar has better figures than former India captain Virat Kohli. India's Virat Kohli reacts as he walks off the field after losing his wicket during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between United States and India(PTI)

In a video that went viral on social media, Kamran, in conversation with ARY news, said that while Umar may not even come close to Kohli's stature in world cricket, let alone the format, his strike rate is better than the India star's and his highest individual score in the T20 World Cup is better.

“Mujhe stats kal aaye hai, mai baat kar raha Umar ki (I have received the stats yesterday, I am talking about Umar). World Cup T20 matches mey Umar ke Virat Kohli se better numbers hai (In World T20s, Umar has got a better stats than Virat Kohli),” Kamran said. “Umar toh Virat ki choti ungli ke barabar hai (He is not even close to Virat Kohli, when it comes to his performances and his aura). But Umar has got better strike rate, highest score than Virat Kohli in the T20 World Cups.

Notably, the two are almost inseparable regarding strike rate in T20 World Cups, with Umar (132.42) standing marginally ahead of Kohli (130.52), but the veteran Pakistan cricketer does have a higher individual score (94 vs Australia in 2014) than the 35-year-old (89* vs Pakistan in 2022).

Kamran also took a dig at Virat Kohli, saying unlike the Indian great, Umar does not have PR companies to share his stats and performances.

"Since we don’t have PR companies we don’t share our stats and performances on the social media. Imagine if this stats would have been in the name of any of these 15 players. There must have been a storm by now. I won’t be surprised if they would have taunted Virat Kohli ‘Bada player banta hai bade sau kiye hue hai," he added.

Kamran's comment came in the wake of Pakistan's exit from the group stage of the 2024 T20 World Cup, where they lost against co-hosts the USA and India before beating Canada. They will play their final match against Ireland on Sunday in Florida.