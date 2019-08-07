Umar Akmal informs about fixing approach in Global T20 Canada by former Pakistan cricketer - Report

cricket

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 16:14 IST

The menace of match fixing refuses to go away from the sport of cricket despite the efforts of officials to create a safe atmosphere for players. In an incident reported by Geo TV, Pakistan middle-order batsman Umar Akmal has informed that he was approached by a former Test cricketer to fix matches during the ongoing Global T20 League in Canada.

The report said Akmal was approached by Mansoor Akhtar to fix matches in the tournament that is being held in the cities of Brampton and Ontario. Akmal plays for the franchise Winnipeg Hawks and Akhtar is serving as an official in the team. The league features several other Pakistani players and ex-international cricketers like Yuvraj Singh and Brendon McCullum.

ALSO READ: Babar Azam’s popularity crashes Somerset’s official website, forces a revamp

According to the report Akmal has informed the Pakistan Cricket Board and GT20 administration about the approach. Anti-corruption officials have swung into action after the reported incident.

Akhtar, a right hand batsman, has represented Pakistan from 1980 to 1990 in 19 Tests and 41 one-day internationals.

First Published: Aug 07, 2019 16:05 IST