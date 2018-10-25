Umesh Yadav loses the plot as Shai Hope steals a tie – Watch the nerve-wracking last over

It was a humdinger of a contest between India and West Indies at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam which ended with both teams sharing the spoils on Wednesday.

A match which started with Virat Kohli’s record-breaking innings was matched by Shimron Hetmyer’s hard-hitting and Shai Hope’s unbeaten ton.

Mohammed Shami bowled a great penultimate over in which he gave away just six runs to bring India right back in the contest. Needing 14 to win off the last, Windies could muster 13 runs off Umesh Yadav as the match ended in a thrilling tie.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) posted the video of the last over on social media and their post read: MUST WATCH: “The thrilling last over in Vizag. 14 needed in 6 balls, this one went right till the last ball with the match ending in a tie. Relive all the drama that unfolded in the final over here.”

MUST WATCH: The thrilling last over in Vizag



14 needed in 6 balls, this one went right till the last ball with the match ending in a tie.



Relive all the drama that unfolded in the final over here - 📹▶️https://t.co/1hN2W7LGBq #INDvWI pic.twitter.com/DQUnH2ZC9l — BCCI (@BCCI) October 25, 2018

This is how the last over was played out in Vizag –

49.1: Hope picked up a single after the ball took an inside edge off his bat, touched his pad and rolled down the pitch towards bowler Umesh.

49.2: Umesh bowled a low full toss and the ball touched Ashley Nurse’s pads and went for a boundary past wicket-keeper MS Dhoni

49.3: Nurse hit a yorker length delivery from Umesh towards mid-wicket and the two Windies batsmen ran a double.

49.4: Nurse tried to play the paddle scoop but Umesh bowled the delivery outside the off-stump. The ball took a thick edge off his bat and Ambati Rayudu took a good catch under pressure at third man.

49.5: Shai Hope hit the delivery towards mid-wicket and the batsmen ran a double but more importantly, Hope was back on strike for the last delivery with Windies needing five to win.

49.6: Umesh bowled full and wide and Hope threw his bat at it with all his might. The ball went for a boundary towards the right of the fielder at third man and the match ended in a tie.

Umesh ended the innings with expensive figures of 1/78 in 10 overs. The India pacer now takes the second spot in the list of conceding 70+ runs for most number of times in ODIs -

17 - Lasith Malinga

12- Umesh Yadav

11- Adil Rashid

10- James Anderson/ Nuwan Kulasekara

