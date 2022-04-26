Umran Malik's father reveals Dhoni, Kohli's 'golden words' to SRH pacer: 'He was elated listening to the two legends'

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has always been about 'Where talent meets opportunity'- the words that directly translates from Sanskrit, inscribed on the IPL trophy. Over the course of its 15 years, IPL have produced has given the perfect platform for many deserving youngsters and one them presently is Umran Malik. The pacer from Sunrisers Hyderabad has been the new cynosure of IPL 2022 with his breakneck pace and ability top pick key wickets as well. And owing to his sensational show in IPL 2021, he was even picked as a net bowler for Indian cricket team for the T20 World Cup last year. (IPL 2022 FULL COVERAGE)

Umran hence had the opportunity to meet some of the big names of Indian cricket including then skipper Virat Kohli and team mentor for that tournament, MS Dhoni. Speaking to timesofindia.com, Umran's father Rashid revealed the conversation the SRH pacer had with the two legends that left him ecstatic.

"Umran discussed some of those things with me. MS Dhoni is a legend of the game. Virat Kohli is also a great cricketer. Umran met both of them. They have told Umran that he is the future of Indian cricket. When Umran called me to share this with me, he was extremely happy. He was elated after listening to those golden words from the two legends of the game," Rashid said.

Umran has been a key member of the SRH bowling unit as is their second-highest wicket-taker this season after T Natarajan. He has picked 10 wickets in seven games at an economy rate of 8.23.

After earning all the accolades in IPL, Umran's father now wishes to see his son in India colours.

"My only dream now is to see my son in an Indian team jersey. I want him to play in the World Cup some day. I am sure he will. He has reached this level and I am confident he will get there very soon. He will make the entire country proud," he added.

With his impressive show in IPL 2022, Umran has impressed many veterans of the game who have already backed him for a breakthrough in the Indian team make the T20 World Cup squad as well.