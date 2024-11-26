'Unequivocally clean': Chappell sets the record straight, says 'stop nonsense of questioning Jasprit Bumrah’s action'

Former Australia captain Greg Chappell labelled Jasprit Bumrah a "champion performer" after his Player of the Match performance in the first Test between India and Australia at Optus Stadium, Perth. Bumrah, who captained the visitors in the first Test in the absence of Rohit Sharma, led fron the front, taking eight wickets, including a five-wicket haul in the first innings. It was Bumrah who instilled belief in the visitors after being bundled out for 150 in the first innings. India's paceman Jasprit Bumrah (R) celebrates the wicket of Australia's Travis Head (L). (Photo by COLIN MURTY / AFP) (AFP)

Bumrah possibly produced the ball of the match in the second innings to get the better of India's nemesis Travis Head. However, amid this brilliant performance, certain section of fans have been crying foul regarding the pacer's action, accusing him of chucking.

Chappell has now set the record straight, saying one should stop this "nonsense" of time and time again questioning the 30-year-old's action.

"India’s bowlers, spearheaded by the lethal Jasprit Bumrah, looked sharper and more menacing. Australia were bundled out for 104 in 52 overs, with Bumrah proving almost unplayable at times," Chappell wrote in his column for Sydney Morning Herald.

"By the way, please stop this nonsense of questioning Bumrah’s action. It is unique, but it is unequivocally clean. It demeans a champion performer and the game to even bring it up," added the former Team India coach.

Australia face a daunting task in the series

Greg Chappell also opined that the selectors might have to take some hard calls if Australia are to face another defeat in Adelaide. The hosts have been facing brickbats ever since losing the first Test in Perth by 295 runs.

"It is frightening to think that spinners Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin – who have more than 850 wickets between them – along with batters Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill, will most likely come in to strengthen the Indians for Adelaide. Mohammed Shami, with 229 Test wickets to his credit, is waiting in the wings as well," said Chappell.

The Australia great also had high praise for Yashasvi Jaiswal, who registered his first overseas century in the second innings of the Perth Test. The left-hander's knock of 161 has left Chappell impressed, saying his "determination is remarkable."

"Jaiswal’s journey encapsulates why India’s planning and infrastructure give them a clear edge in world cricket. The young left-hander moved to Mumbai at 10, seeking the best competition to realise his dream of representing India. Considering the staggering odds of breaking into the Indian XI, his determination is remarkable," said Chappell.

"There are so many players in India who are good enough to play Test cricket, but some can’t even get a game for their State team," he added.

India and Australia will now square off in the pink ball Test in Adelaide, beginning December 6.