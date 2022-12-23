'Unsold': Suresh Raina, Robin Uthappa clash over prediction for New Zealand star in IPL 2023 Auction

All eyes will be glued to the television on Friday (December 23) as 405 players will be going under the hammer in the IPL 2023 Auction at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Kochi. Scheduled to begin from 2:30 PM IST, the 10 franchises will be looking to spend big on the likes of Sam Curran, Cameron Green and Ben Stokes, who have a base price of INR 2 crore. (IPL 2023 Auction Live Updates)

Other than the big buys, there will be some misses too with many players failing to get a deal. Every season there have been plenty of surprises. Many underrated players have gone for big buys, and many famous players have missed out on a contract. Speaking on JioCinema, former India cricketers Suresh Raina and Robin Uthappa, who have had their fair share of experience in the IPL, made some predictions for the upcoming auction. Making some obvious predictions, the duo clashed over a New Zealand star, and had opposing opinions.

Starting off, Uthappa stated that Mayank Agarwal would definitely get sold, with Raina adding that even Ajinkya Rahane would find a suitor. Regarding Ishant Sharma, the duo felt that he would be unsold in the first round of the auction and then find a franchise in the second round.

The duo agreed on Ben Stokes definitely getting sold and then Raina also felt that Jimmy Neesham, Shakib Al Hasan would also find buyers. Regarding Neesham, Raina said, "Definitely, he is a good player. He has done really well."

But then Uthappa felt otherwise and stated, "I feel Shakib will be retained and Jimmy Neesham unsold".

Then the pair were caught in a discussion on Neesham, which was censored by the broadcasters and then Uthappa quipped, "This will continue. Let us continue."

This could come as a shock for Neesham and his fans, considering his importance to the New Zealand cricket team in limited overs. A genuine all-rounder, he is considered by many to be a match-winner on his day with his fielding skills, strong batting and medium pace. He has represented his country in 60 T20Is, scoring 688 runs at an average of 22.19 and has also scalped 25 wickets. He last played for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL and during his IPL career.

The pair then agreed that England star Sam Curran would definitely get sold and that Jason Holder would get retained. Regarding Kane Williamson, Uthappa felt that the New Zealand captain would initially go unsold and then find a buyer in the acceleration stage.

