USA cricketers fight over old 'Will show Kohli who's king' comment during T20 World Cup match against India

USA's rich run of form came to a stuttering end on Wednesday as the co-hosts lost to India by seven wickets in their T20 World Cup fixture in New York. Chasing 111, India reached 111/3 in 18.2 overs, as Suryakumar Yadav remained unbeaten with a gritty knock of 50* off 49 balls. Meanwhile, Shivam Dube also remained unbeaten with a knock of 31* runs off 35 deliveries. Saurabh Netravalkar was in good form for USA, and took two wickets. USA cricketers fought over an old Virat Kohli comment.

Initially, Nitish Kumar's 23-ball 27-run knock took USA to 110/8 in 20 overs. Arshdeep Singh and Hardik Pandya were in good bowling form for India, returning with figures of 4/9 and 2/14 respectively.

USA had a shocking batting collapse, with opener Shayan Jahangir departing for a golden duck. Meanwhile, Andries Gous (2), Aaron Jones (11), Corey Anderson (15), Harmeet Singh (10), Shadley van Schalkwyk (11*) and Jasdeep Singh (2) didn't even cross 20 runs.

The result led to a war on X, formerly known as Twitter, between Jaskaran Malhotra and Ali Khan. Jaskaran, last represented USA in 2022 and Khan is currently playing for them in the T20 World Cup.

In a deleted post, Jaskaran shared a meme from another account, which poked fun at Jahangir. The post stated an earlier quote from Jahangir, where he said, "Last year in the World Cup qualifiers, I told the ICC people that one of my dreams is to play against Virat Kohli and show him who's king."

The post further added, "And this happened when he played against Virat and team," with a photo of Jahangir departing after his golden duck on Wednesday.

Reacting to the post, Khan replied, "Never expected this from my ex team mate. Hate towards another player! Very unprofessional of you @JaskaranUSA."

Responding to Khan, Jaskaran wrote, “Just to let you know. Go see my post. How am I supporting you and my team. Please go and check brother.”

Jaskaran is best-known for hitting six sixes in one over in 2021, off the bowling of Papua New Guinea's Gaudi Toka, becoming the second cricketer to achieve this in an ODI match. He also became the first batter for the USa to score a ton in ODIs, finishing with 173* off 124 balls.