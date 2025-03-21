Usman Khawaja breaks silence on F1 controversy, slams Queensland Cricket chief for lying about ‘hamstring injury’

Usman Khawaja has hit back at the Queensland Cricket Head of Cricket Joe Dawes for publicly attacking him of not playing in last week’s Sheffield Shield match, as he went to watch the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne with his wife. Speaking to reporters, Khawaja also revealed that he had a hamstring injury, which the Queensland medical staff knew about. Australia's Usman Khawaja prepares to bat during a practice session.(AFP)

It was well-received by some fans and office bearers like Dawes, who criticised the opener. Dawes even publicly mentioned that Khawaja wasn’t suffering from any injury issues and simply decided to not play.

“Our medical staff said all the way through he has been available for selection. That is my understanding from Cricket Australia staff as well. No hamstring issues as far as we are concerned,” he said.

“I go off our medical staff and there is no reason why he could not have played the last game. It’s just disappointing he didn’t play a game for Queensland when he had an opportunity to. I have got a bunch of blokes here that all want to play,” he added.

Usman Khawaja slams Queensland Cricket chief

Speaking to reporters, Khawaja said, “For me, the most disappointing thing was I tried to keep this as in house as possible, behind the scenes. It’s obviously not anymore.”

“Joe Dawes came out the other day and said a few inflammatory things, which was really disappointing to me as a player. After that I felt like I had to speak up and say something and give my side of the story. Joe said the medical staff had no idea (about my hamstring injury). That is 100 per cent wrong.

“That was probably one of the most shocking things I’ve heard said, which was really disappointing, because it’s categorically untrue. I just wanted to clear that up,” he added.

Other than Khawaja, even Nathan Lyon has fallen victim to similar controversy. The spinner was also present in Melbourne to watch the F1 race with his wife.