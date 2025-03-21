‘If you score 500 runs in IPL, you can play for India’: Suresh Raina says he's a big fan of Tilak, Rinku, Jaiswal

Ahead of the start of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025), former India batter Suresh Raina said the tournament reaches new heights every year, and the youngsters performing in it can immediately think of representing India. India's Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrates(BCCI - X)

The Chennai Super Kings legend said that IPL is a festival not only in India but all over the world. He also hailed talents like Tilak Varma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Rinku Singh and said that he is a fan of them.

"We have seen so many players nurture their talent and transition to the international arena. India has won the World Cup, the Champions Trophy, the T20 World Cup, and we have witnessed young players grow into captains. Look at Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and so many fast bowlers who emerged from the league," Raina said.

The former left-handed batter popularly known as Mr IPL for his incredible consistency for CSK said if a youngster scores 500 runs in an IPL season, he has a got chance of playing for India.

"Today, we have an exciting new generation of cricketers. I am a big fan of Tilak Varma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Rinku Singh. We also have a new captain in Axar Patel. The most important thing for young players is to stay present, focus on their game, and be consistent. If you score 500 runs in a season, you can represent your country. Every IPL season is an opportunity to evolve, become more fearless, and improve your technique and attitude. That is what IPL is all about--stepping up on big occasions and continuously raising your game," he added.

‘IPL has become undisputed dady’ Robin Uthappa

Former Indian cricketer Robin Uthappa, who scored 4,952 runs in 205 matches in IPL with 27 fifties and won titles with KKR and CSK, also said that the league has "taken cricket to a whole new dimension, elevating the sport by two or three levels."

"The evolution has been so rapid that it has even left some people struggling to keep up. Cricket used to have a certain romance attached to it, but now, that romance has transformed into something faster, more passionate, and adrenaline-driven. The IPL has become the undisputed 'daddy' of T20 leagues worldwide--it has truly come of age," Robin Uthappa, JioStar expert, told the media prior to the 18th edition of IPL.

Uthappa said that "innovation has been at the core of IPL's success.

"While it feels like we have seen it all, I have no doubt that there is still plenty more in store. This season, we might witness 1,000 sixes, a team scoring 300 runs in an innings, or even a 275-plus run chase. We could see a double hat-trick or a record-breaking 150-plus individual score. With IPL, just when you think you've seen it all, the game surprises you and says, 'Wait, there's more to come!." signed off Uthappa.