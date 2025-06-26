Usman Khawaja declines interview with Australian radio in protest of journalist's sacking for pro-Gaza post; CA react

Usman Khawaja declined an interview with Australian broadcasters SEN Radio, in a quiet but pointed protest against the station’s controversial sacking of veteran cricket journalist Peter Lalor earlier this year. Australia's Usman Khawaja walks off the field(AP)

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, Khawaja, who scored a steady 47 runs on the opening day of the first Test against the West Indies at Kensington Oval, was approached after stumps by team media manager Cole Hitchcock to record an interview with SEN commentators Adam Collins and Bharat Sundaresan. However, Khawaja respectfully declined, telling the broadcasters he would not be participating.

The situation said the decision stemmed from Khawaja’s objection to Lalor’s abrupt removal from SEN’s cricket coverage in February 2025, during Australia’s tour of Sri Lanka. Lalor’s dismissal reportedly followed internal concerns over his social media activity, which included reposts highlighting Israeli airstrikes on Gaza and the release of Palestinian prisoners.

The move drew criticism at the time, including from Khawaja, who publicly defended Lalor via Instagram, writing:

“Standing up for the people of Gaza is not antisemitic nor does it have anything to do with my Jewish brothers and sisters in Australia, but everything to do with the Israeli government and their deplorable actions... Pete is a good guy with a good heart. He deserves better.”

Khawaja’s decision not to speak with SEN on Wednesday is seen as a continuation of that stand. While declining the interview, he is understood to have apologised directly to Collins and Sundaresan, making it clear his issue was not with the commentators themselves but with the network’s handling of Lalor’s departure.

Khawaja won't face any action from Cricket Australia

The report adds that Khawaja is unlikely to face any vacation from Cricket Australia (CA) as Media obligations during a match or immediately after play are optional, and players are permitted to decline them at their discretion.

Lalor, who is currently covering the series for Cricket Et Al, expressed gratitude for the gesture.

“Usman is a man of principle whose support I valued greatly when I was dismissed and whose ongoing support I appreciate,” Lalor said in a statement.

In a detailed post earlier this year, Lalor revealed the circumstances surrounding his dismissal, stating that SEN CEO Craig Hutchison told him his social media activity had drawn complaints and that some listeners felt “unsafe” hearing his voice on air.

“I was told there were accusations I was antisemitic, which I strongly objected to,” Lalor wrote. “I said I didn’t want anyone to feel unsafe. Of course I care... But so is Gaza. It’s an awful situation.”

Hutchison was present at the ground in Barbados on day one, hosting sponsors, but has not commented publicly on Khawaja’s protest.

SEN is the only Australian broadcaster covering the West Indies tour on the ground, with ABC Radio absent from the Caribbean for this series.