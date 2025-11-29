Usman Khawaja's comments on Perth pitch land him in a soup, Cricket Australia to seek explanation: ‘Piece of…’

Australia opening batter Usman Khawaja has landed himself in trouble after using some unsavoury words for the Perth pitch utilised for the first Ashes Test against England last week. Despite the International Cricket Council (ICC) giving out a “very good” rating for the track, Khawaja went on to describe the 22 yards as a “piece of shit”. The Ashes opener, which saw Australia win the contest by eight wickets, wrapped up inside two days, with a total of 32 wickets falling. Cricket Australia to seek explanation from Usman Khawaja. (REUTERS)

Cricket Australia has taken notice of Khawaja's comments, and according to AAP, the higher officials of the cricket body will meet the left-handed batter to ask him to explain himself for publicly criticising the Perth pitch. It is believed that top officials are disappointed by the remarks and will speak with the batter in the camp ahead of the second Ashes Test at the Gabba, Brisbane.

The same AAP report also states that the Cricket Australia officials are mulling sanctioning the opening batter for his open criticism. It is worth mentioning that Khawaja faced a back injury in the second innings and did not come out to open, paving the way for Travis Head's onslaught, leaving England shellshocked.

Also Read: Usman Khawaja pours more fuel on golf controversy with new social media post

Earlier this week, Khawaja had hit out on the surface for the first Test, and this came just a day after the ICC dished out the highest possible rating of “very good.”

The 2025-26 Ashes opener was the shortest Test in Australia in 93 years, and the second shortest of all time in the country, with just 847 balls being bowled in the entire match.

What exactly did Khawaja say?

Khawaja also brought the last year's Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test against India, saying the Perth track was nearly unplayable on the opening day.

“Nineteen wickets on the first day, and about 20 people got hit. That's a great wicket, that seems real fair. The same thing happened last year in the India Test. It's just that day-one wicket, the ball just does not react,” he said at a fundraising lunch for the Usman Khawaja Foundation.

“Steve Smith's by far the best cricketer I've ever played with and he's missing the middle of his bat by a long way. He does not miss the middle of his bat, (yet) he's getting hit in the elbow. So day-one wicket at Perth is a piece of shit, I'm happy to say that. Has been last year, it was this year,” he added.

Khawaja's spot in the playing XI is also a concern as issues remain over his fitness and form. Back spasms resulted in him not being able to open the batting in either innings. However, he remains confident of recovering in time for the Brisbane Test, beginning December 4.