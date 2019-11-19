e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 19, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Nov 19, 2019

Uttarakhand announces contracts to first-class players

CAU also plans to have two full-fledged academies—including one in Dehradun—where players can train around the year.

cricket Updated: Nov 19, 2019 10:09 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Image for representation
Image for representation(Getty Images)
         

New Indian cricket board president Sourav Ganguly has said bringing all first-class players in the country under contracts to ensure their financial security was his priority and BCCI’s latest unit Uttarakhand has taken the lead, announcing it will offer contracts and scholarships to players at all levels.

The final decision will be taken once BCCI releases its guidelines and will come into effect after March, when the domestic season ends and the performers among senior men and women are picked. Even if the BCCI decides not to introduce contracts, the state will go ahead with its own formula, a top official of Cricket Association of Uttarakhand (CAU) said.

ALSO READ: Team India practice hard against pink ball ahead of Kolkata Test - Watch

Uttarakhand, inducted into the BCCI fold in August, also announced scholarships for performing U-16 and U-19 players. It announced a scholarship of R10,000 per month for two U-16 players, batsman Vanshaj Chauhan and left-arm spinner Mohammed Farhan, for performances this season. It will pay the same amount to performers at U-19 level once the season ends. The maximum scholarships at junior level for both boys and girls are five each.

“There is no fixed number for contracted players at the senior level. The association has decided it will award performers. This initiative was needed because at the junior level, the equipment is expensive and kids find it difficult to buy. At senior level, there are no jobs and no security for first-class players. There is uncertainty, so we wanted to ensure some level of security,” the official said.

CAU also plans to have two full-fledged academies—including one in Dehradun—where players can train around the year. The Dehradun academy will start within a month while the other will be built once the location is finalised, said the official.

Former Delhi player and U-19 World Cup-winning captain Unmukt Chand, who has moved to Uttarakhand this season, said, “It gives players a lot of security, which is necessary for performance. Players now won’t have to worry about losing match fees due to injury. The decision to set up the academies will ensure Uttarakhand players don’t run around searching for facilities.”

tags
top news
In its latest salvo, Shiv Sena reminds BJP of ‘Hindutva’
In its latest salvo, Shiv Sena reminds BJP of ‘Hindutva’
Delhi’s dirty air carries intangible costs for a slowing economy
Delhi’s dirty air carries intangible costs for a slowing economy
Key bills on surrogacy, abortion, assisted reproduction this winter session
Key bills on surrogacy, abortion, assisted reproduction this winter session
Indian charged with sexual abuse while working as US military contractor
Indian charged with sexual abuse while working as US military contractor
India closer to world’s first male contraceptive injection
India closer to world’s first male contraceptive injection
Nusrat Jahan’s health condition improves, released from hospital
Nusrat Jahan’s health condition improves, released from hospital
‘Bad call, will leave Shah Rukh Khan a message’: Yuvraj on KKR’s move
‘Bad call, will leave Shah Rukh Khan a message’: Yuvraj on KKR’s move
Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das files nomination from Jamshedpur East
Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das files nomination from Jamshedpur East
trending topics
HTLS 2019International Men’s Day 2019VVS LaxmanSushmita SenKalki KoechlinJKBOSE ResultsSSC Admit card 2019Delhi air qualityParliament Winter Session Live

don't miss

latest news

India News

cricket news