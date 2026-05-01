Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s rise leaves Dhawan jaw-dropped, says ‘don’t count his age’: ‘A lot of big guns haven’t done this’

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been in terrific form in IPL 2026, putting to rest any talk of a second-season slump that often follows young players. At just 15, he has grabbed attention with a fearless approach, taking on bowlers without worrying about their reputation and backing his natural game from the start. Whether it is Jasprit Bumrah, Josh Hazlewood or Pat Cummins, Sooryavanshi has shown no hesitation in going after them, underlining the confidence he carries at the crease. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has already scored 400 runs this season. (PTI)

He has already scored 400 runs this season at a strike rate of 238.09, numbers that highlight his attacking mindset. There is a clear intent in the way he bats as he is not looking to settle in or play long innings, but to make an impact straightaway. In a format like T20, where momentum plays a key role, Sooryavanshi’s approach has stood out, as he focuses on making the most of his time at the crease rather than the number of balls he faces.

Former India opener Shikhar Dhawan was full of praise for the teenage sensation Sooryavanshi, highlighting how his performances at the senior level deserve recognition regardless of his age. Reflecting on the youngster’s fearless strokeplay against top bowlers, Dhawan pointed out that such impact at such a young age sets him apart from many established names.

"If Vaibhav is doing brilliantly at the senior level then that has to be counted and not his age. Yes, he is a kid, but it's astonishing the way he hits Bumrah and Arshdeep for such huge sixes.

“A lot of big guns haven't done what he has at such small age. Obviously his time will come. It's bound to come,” Dhawan told PTI.

Also Read - Riyan Parag gets sobering lesson on 'personal choice' after vaping row: ‘If action isn’t taken, nobody will learn’

“Vaibhav has so much blessings at this young age” He also spoke about the challenges young players face in breaking into an established top order, pointing out that opportunities don’t always come easily when senior players are delivering consistently. Drawing from his own experience of sharing the batting lineup with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli for years, he highlighted how difficult it can be for newcomers to find a spot, while urging patience and the right mindset in dealing with such situations.

"Look, if top order is doing well, you can't readily replace them. When me, Ro and Virat were playing, we nearly played for a decade, and it wasn't easy to replace us.

" It is up to the individual how they take it. It can pinch you a bit, but one shouldn't be disheartened if the chance doesn't come along readily. Vaibhav has so much blessings at this young age."

Observing the evolution of batting philosophies in T20 cricket, Dhawan noted the shift from conservative beginnings to a more aggressive template, while still valuing sound technique.

"When we started, our caches said that hit along the ground, and now, it is opposite. Like Vaibhav has good defense as I have watched him defend close to his body," he added.