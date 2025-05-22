Vaibhav Suryavanshi enters CSK dressing room to touch MS Dhoni's feet again, video sends cricket fans in a meltdown

Smashing bowlers of international repute for sixes may be second nature to Vaibhav Suryavanshi but deep down, he is still a 14-year-old boy feeling butterflies in his stomach seeing the legends of the game. And who better than MS Dhoni himself? After doing what he does best - hitting bowlers to all parts of the ground - Suryavanshi let the fanboy inside him take over. During the customary post-match handshake between the players of Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings, Suryavanshi bent down to touch Dhoni's feet instead of shaking his hands. Vaibhav Suryavanshi touching MS Dhoni's feet

A bit taken aback by the gesture, Dhoni held the other hand of the young RR opener and gave a pat. But Suryavanshi wasn't done. He made his way to the CSK dressing room after the match. He met Dhoni again and this time, indulged in a brief chat with the legendary cricketer. Before bidding goodbye, Suryavanshi once again touched Dhoni's feet.

The video of Suryavnashi entering the dressing room to touch Dhoni's feet surfaced on social media on Thursday, a couple of days after the RR vs CSK match in Delhi.

Suryavanshi, one of the finds of this season and the frontrunner to bag the Emerging Player of the Year award, was rewarded for his stunning show in the IPL instantly. The attacking left-hander was picked in the India U19 squad that is slated to tour England.

The baby-faced big-hitter from Bihar's Samastipur had become the toast of the nation after becoming the youngest to smash an IPL hundred and his 35-ball century last month against Gujarat Titans was also the second fastest of the league.

He has played five first-class matches and six List A games for Bihar but is yet to score a hundred in any of those matches. However, Suryavanshi had made a hundred against the Australia U19 in the first Youth Test at Chennai last year.

The tour, scheduled to begin on June 24, will include a 50-over warm-up match, followed by a five-match Youth One-Day series and two Multi-Day matches against England U19.