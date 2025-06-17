Vaibhav Suryavanshi gains 'lot of weight' after IPL success, told to 'reduce it' as Rahul Dravid promises India call-up

Every time a young, promising star breaks out during the IPL, franchises, the BCCI and its chairman of selectors are forced to take notice. But this Vaibhav Suryavanshi kid is a different kettle of fish. All of 14, Suryavanshi, the teen prodigy, is already being earmarked as the next big thing in Indian cricket. Of course, he has a long way to go to realise his dream. He has to prove his mettle at Under-16, Under-19, India A before even wishing to break into the senior Indian team. Vaibhav Suryavanshi has put on weight since the IPL got over(PTI)

Suryavanshi has aced his start, though. After getting picked by the Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2025 mega-auction, Suryavanshi got his IPL career off to a breathtaking start, smashing the first ball he faced for a six and creating history in the next game. Against the Gujarat Titans, Suryavanshi bludgeoned 101 off just 36 balls, en route to becoming the youngest IPL centurion of all time. His stakes have since risen exponentially, with Suryavanshi becoming the toast of not just the nation, but his popularity transcended borders. Before his departure for the UK, Suryavanshi met the Honourable Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, who had nothing but encouraging words to say about the 14-year-old.

From Australia to England, cricketers know of Vaibhav Suryavanshi. Even as he continues to train for the India Under-19 team in the UK, former England captain Jos Buttler couldn't help but recall the youngster's blitzkrieg against GT in April. Suryavanshi recently smoked 190 off just 90 balls, clearly indicative that he's still in his IPL zone. Having said that, the teenager has put on a bit of weight since his success in the IPL. When asked if the boy still fancies some of Bihar's famous dish 'Litti Chokha', his father, Sanjeev, said no, but hoped his son had lost some weight.

"No, he doesn't eat anymore. Now he takes a very balanced diet. He goes to the gym. He had gained a lot of weight; he has to reduce it; lose weight," Suryavanshi senior told The Dainik Jagran.

Rahul Dravid vows to make Vaibhav Suryavanshi an Indian cricketer

Suryavanshi's parting shot from the IPL was with his RR coach Rahul Dravid. The former India captain, who was on crutches when Suryavanshi completed his century, jumped out of his wheelchair; such was the delight on the Wall's face. The two spoke about Vaibhav and his journey, the video ending with Dravid reminding Suryavanshi that this is just the start, and the real test awaits next year, when bowlers and opposition will have figured out his game.

As it turns out, that wasn't it. Sanjeev revealed that in his interaction with Dravid, the legend assured him not to worry, promising that he and the decision-makers at the franchise would mould, shape, and discipline his son with the idea of making him play for India.

"Rahul Sir had said that your work is over now. Now he is our responsibility. We will take care of him. Now he has become a part of our family. Just ensure that he stays away from mobile and internet media. We will make him a player who can play for the country," the father said.