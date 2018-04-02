 Pakistan crush shambolic West Indies in 1st T20 - HIGHLIGHTS | cricket | Hindustan Times
Pakistan crush shambolic West Indies in 1st T20 - HIGHLIGHTS

Pakistan put on a great show in a long-awaited return of international cricket to Karachi as West Indies were skittled out for their lowest T20 international total to suffer a crushing 143-run defeat.

cricket Updated: Apr 02, 2018 15:19 IST
HT Correspondent
Pakistan thrashed West Indies by 143 runs in the first of three T20s in Karachi on Sunday.
Pakistan thrashed West Indies by 143 runs in the first of three T20s in Karachi on Sunday. (AP)

Pakistan thrashed a depleted West Indies side by 143 runs in the first T20 on Sunday in Karachi, the first international match in the city for nine years. Hussain Talat top scored with 41 as the hosts posted 203/5 after being asked to bat first. In reply, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Nawaz and Shoaib Malik took two wickets apiece as the Windies, missing the likes of Carlos Brathwaite and Chris Gayle, were bundled out for 60, their lowest ever total in T20s. Pakistan’s margin of victory is the second-biggest in T20s, behind Sri Lanka’s 172-run win over Kenya in Johannesburg in 2007.

