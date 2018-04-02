Pakistan crush shambolic West Indies in 1st T20 - HIGHLIGHTS

Pakistan thrashed a depleted West Indies side by 143 runs in the first T20 on Sunday in Karachi, the first international match in the city for nine years. Hussain Talat top scored with 41 as the hosts posted 203/5 after being asked to bat first. In reply, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Nawaz and Shoaib Malik took two wickets apiece as the Windies, missing the likes of Carlos Brathwaite and Chris Gayle, were bundled out for 60, their lowest ever total in T20s. Pakistan’s margin of victory is the second-biggest in T20s, behind Sri Lanka’s 172-run win over Kenya in Johannesburg in 2007.

The second biggest win in T20I history! 🇵🇰 Pakistan have bowled the West Indies out for 60 in Karachi. They win the first T20I by 143 runs!#PAKvWI Scorecard ⬇️ https://t.co/7PjtsNpQVN pic.twitter.com/QX8X1Ud6Aj — ICC (@ICC) April 1, 2018

That moment! T20I action returns to Karachi and the NSK loves it. Thousands sing the national anthem together! #PAKvWI #ApnaKhelApneGhar pic.twitter.com/qq0Bn43cvA — PCB Official (@TheRealPCB) April 1, 2018

Hussain Tallat and Asif Ali T20I debut cap presentation ceremony.@waqyounis99 presented the national team cap to Hussain while @iramizraja handed over the cap to Asif#PAKvWI #ApnaKhelApneGhar pic.twitter.com/eOgRua9IV2 — PCB Official (@TheRealPCB) April 1, 2018

