Pakistan thrash West Indies in 1st game to record 2nd biggest win in T20 Internationals

Pakistan downed a depleted West Indies side by 143 runs in the first of three Twenty20s in Karachi on Sunday, the first international match in the city for nine years. (PAK v WI 1st T20 scorecard)

The hosts had equalled their highest-ever T20 score of 203-5, with Hussain Talat top-scoring with a 37-ball 41, opener Fakhar Zaman getting a 24-ball 39 and skipper Sarfraz Ahmed hitting 38 off 22 balls after the West Indies sent them into bat.

Shoaib Malik scored an unbeaten 37 from 14 balls.

The West Indies were bowled out for their lowest T20 total of 60 in 13.4 overs. The second match will be played on Monday and the last on Tuesday -- all in Karachi.