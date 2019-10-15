e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 15, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Oct 15, 2019

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Wasim Jaffer slams ‘unfit’ pitches in Vadodara

All the Group B matches have been played in Baroda and Jaffer’s team Vidarbha won only two of their nine matches, losing four. Three of their games had no result.

cricket Updated: Oct 15, 2019 20:45 IST
PTI
PTI
Mumbai
File image of Vidarbha cricketer Wasim Jaffer.
File image of Vidarbha cricketer Wasim Jaffer.(PTI)
         

Domestic cricket stalwart and former India opener Wasim Jaffer on Tuesday slammed the “unfit” pitches being used in Vadodara for the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Jaffer took to Twitter to vent out his frustration. “Absolutely unfit pitches to play in ‘List A’ matches in Vadodara,” he wrote. 

Later Jaffer, who is the highest-run scorer in Ranji Trophy, said that the pitch at the Motibaug ground was “close to being dangerous”.

“Yes, specially the pitch at Motibaug is close to being dangerous. Two-three players were hit by a ball and nobody is scoring more than 150-160 runs.

Also Read: Never felt India could beat Pak until...:Akhtar backs Ganguly as BCCI chief

“Our tournament was (suppose) to start on 24th (September) but then there was rain for two weeks. So, I don’t know why the Baroda Cricket Association first of all took up (the job) to host Vijay Hazare,” Jaffer said.

All the Group B matches have been played in Baroda and Jaffer’s team Vidarbha won only two of their nine matches, losing four. Three of their games had no result. They are languishing at the 8th spot in the Elite Group B standings and 13th in the combined Group A and B standings.

“And the matches we are playing on, if you look at the scores, you will get to know what kind of wickets we are playing on. In Bengaluru, Jaipur and Dehradun they are getting good pitches to play (on), so its just feels very sad,” Jaffer said.

Also Read: I don’t know if we can be put under more pressure: Kagiso Rabada

A senior member of the Vidarbha’s coaching staff believes that the match-referee should submit a detailed report about the condition of pitches to the BCCI.

When contacted, newly-elected BCA secretary Ajit Lele said that the association has been trying to improve the condition of the pitch.

“Because of the heavy rains that lashed the city the pitch was damaged. Rain continued till about a week ago, but despite that we are trying to improve the pitch condition,” Lele said.

First Published: Oct 15, 2019 20:45 IST

tags
top news
IMF slashes India’s growth rate to 6.1% this year, still the world’s fastest
IMF slashes India’s growth rate to 6.1% this year, still the world’s fastest
‘What’s the hurry’: Court lets ED question, arrest Chidambaram at Tihar
‘What’s the hurry’: Court lets ED question, arrest Chidambaram at Tihar
ED summons NCP’s Praful Patel in alleged land deal with Dawood’s aide
ED summons NCP’s Praful Patel in alleged land deal with Dawood’s aide
‘Bangkok, Vietnam’: PM spotlights Rahul’s foreign tour in Haryana poll speech
‘Bangkok, Vietnam’: PM spotlights Rahul’s foreign tour in Haryana poll speech
Can Kohli’s India dominate like Waugh & Ponting’s Aus: Watson has his say
Can Kohli’s India dominate like Waugh & Ponting’s Aus: Watson has his say
The contrast in the BJP and Congress campaigns
The contrast in the BJP and Congress campaigns
Never felt India could beat Pak until...:Akhtar backs Ganguly as BCCI chief
Never felt India could beat Pak until...:Akhtar backs Ganguly as BCCI chief
‘Ganguly has good cricketing & administrative experience’: Sharad Pawar
‘Ganguly has good cricketing & administrative experience’: Sharad Pawar
trending topics
Sunny LeoneSourav GangulyGoogle Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL LaunchDelhi Air Quality IndexAarey ColonyPMC BankMohena SinghAPJ Abdul Kalam Birth AnniversaryKarwa Chauth Mehendi Designs
don't miss
latest news
India News
cricket