Vijay Shankar retires from domestic and IPL cricket: ‘I have faced unreal hate and negativity’

Vijay Shankar has called time on his career in Indian cricket, bringing an end to his run in domestic and IPL circuits as he looks to explore opportunities in franchise leagues around the world. He was part of India’s 2019 World Cup squad and last featured in international cricket during that tournament against West Indies in Manchester before a toe injury cut short his campaign. He never returned to the national side afterwards and gradually slipped out of contention following the setback. Vijay Shankar last played in IPL for Chennai Super Kings last season. (PTI)

In the IPL, he represented Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans over different seasons. He was part of CSK in 2014 and 2025, played key stints for SRH between 2017 and 2021, featured for DC in 2018 and later turned out for GT from 2022 to 2024. He went unsold in the latest IPL auction and did not feature this season for any team

Shankar wrote a heartfelt thank you note while announcing his retirement from domestic cricket and IPL.

"Cricket is my life. I started playing when I was 10 and 25 years later, I am grateful and blessed to have played at every level and to the highest level. Representing our country will always be one of my proudest and happiest moments. I have decided to retire from playing domestic cricket and IPL to pursue new opportunities and play more cricket. Thank you will not suffice for letting me do what I love. Eternally grateful," Shankar wrote on X.

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He also thanked the BCCI for the opportunities in international cricket, having played 12 ODIs and 9 T20Is for India.

“Thankful to BCCI and the Indian Cricket Team - many learnings, countless memories and various inspirations! Representing the country will be my highest badge of honour. Bowling the last over at India's 500th ODI at Nagpur and my First ball First wicket at the 2019 world cup are moments I will hold onto forever! My IPL Teams GT, SRH, CSK and DC - special thank you,” he added.