‘Virat has struggled a bit vs leg-spinners lately, but…’: Rayudu predicts outcome of Kohli vs Zampa battle, warns AUS

India’s final Group A fixture win against New Zealand saw them maintain their unbeaten run ahead of their upcoming Champions Trophy 2025 fixture vs Australia, scheduled for Tuesday in Dubai. The win saw India finish on top of Group A and it also handed the Kiwis the first defeat of their ongoing campaign. The India vs Australia semi-final will also witness another Virat Kohli vs Adam Zampa showdown.(AP)

Going into the semi-finals, fans will be gearing up for the highly-anticipated showdown between veteran batter Virat Kohli and Aussie spinner Adam Zampa. The Kohli vs Zampa rivalry has gone down in cricket folklore as one of the greatest.

The battle between the pair will be crucial on Tuesday, as Kohli has struggled against wrist spinners. To Kohli’s disadvantage, the Dubai wicket is spin-friendly.

Ambati Rayudu on Virat Kohli vs Adam Zampa

Speaking ahead of the match, former India cricketer Ambati Rayudu predicted a Kohli vs Zampa showdown in the semi-finals, which has added further drama to this battle.

In ODIs, Zampa has removed Kohli five times since 2017, leaking 245 runs, and bagging 73 dots. But Kohli’s recent form suggests that he might have a better showing vs Zampa in the upcoming fixture.

Speaking to JioHotstar, Rayudu said, “It’s going to be Adam Zampa versus Virat Kohli. Virat has struggled a bit against leg-spinners lately, but the kind of form he has shown in this tournament will serve him well against Australia.”

Rayudu also hailed Kohli, who made his 300th ODI appearance vs New Zealand. “The intent was there, and expectations were high. You could see in his eyes that he was focused, hungry for a big score. On big occasions, Virat Kohli usually rises to the challenge and gives us those celebratory moments. Unfortunately, today, Glenn Phillips took an unbelievable catch to dismiss him. It was just one of those days where luck wasn't on his side. But hopefully, he converts this hunger into a big innings in the semi-finals. We all want to see him at his best, and he has our full support. Glenn Phillips just spoiled the party today,” he said.

Kohli’s best performance against Zampa was in 2019, when he registered 101 runs off 79 balls, but was also dismissed twice. Meanwhile, they last faced each other in ODIs in 2023, where Zampa failed to take his wicket, but also leaked only 50 runs in 52 balls.