Virat Kohli and boys celebrate their series win in style - Watch

Virat Kohli-led Indian team reserved their best performance for the final match of the series as they shunted West Indies away bu 9 nine in just over three hours of play.

India bowled first and dismantled the visitors for 104 runs. The Indian chase was led by Rohit Sharma who raced to his 37th ODI fifty and was given great support by captain Virat Kohli. As a result of that, India registered their sixth successive ODI series win on home soil.

After an early finish, an elated Indian side returned to their hotels with their spirits high. BCCI uploaded the video where the team can be seen celebrating with the fans.

“Back at the team hotel after an early wrap and it is time to celebrate,” the video said.

Back at the team hotel after an early wrap and it is time to celebrate.🏆 #TeamIndia #INDvWI pic.twitter.com/qW7mtAoXgq — BCCI (@BCCI) November 1, 2018

“Credit to the bowling unit, pitching it in the right areas. Wanted to bowl first anyway. Blessing in disguise. Still had to execute our plans. Last both games have been clinical, very professional with ball and bat,” Virat Kohli said after the win.

“We are back on track. I thought we were below par in the field in the second and third ODI. We could have done much better. Sometimes you need a wake-up call and we were at our best in the last two ODIs,” head coach Ravi Shastri observed after the win.

