Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah hound Sam Konstas in Sydney: ‘Batting like a no. 10’; dismissed by Siraj

Team India brought its A-game to the table in the first session on Day 2 of the Sydney Test. The pacers ran riot and claimed four wickets to put pressure on Australia and pulled the visitors back into the game after they were bundled out for 185. Mohammed Siraj claimed two, while Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna picked a wicket each in the first session as Australia were 101/5 at Lunch break. Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah worked on a plan to trouble Sam Konstas while Mohammed Siraj got the better of him.(AFP)

The Indian bowlers were fired right from the start as skipper Bumrah resumed his on-field battle with young Sam Konstas on Day 2, and Virat Kohli joined the party once again.

Bumrah dismissed Marnus Labuschangne early in the day to pile up pressure on Australia, but Konstas kept trying to score quick runs. Kohli shared a plan with Bumrah to trouble the young batter.

The former India captain had a chat with Bumrah before an over and advised him to bowl a ball closer to his body to create a chance of getting his wicket.

'Yes Bumrah, there is your man now," Kohli teased Konstas while running towards Bumrah.

'Bowl him close towards his body, he might go for attacking shots. There is a chance to get him out. We have one over, take this chance," Kohli told Bumrah.

The Indian skipper took it seriously and nipped back in Konstas. He tried to pull on the first back but missed it completely and got hit on the body. The Aussie batter tried to ease off some pressure by stepping out, but Bumrah followed him and once again bowled towards his body, and he failed to time it.

Bumrah didn't hold back after that and taunted Konstas that he was batting line as a number 10 batter.

The Aussie opener was later dismissed by Mohammed Siraj for 23 after edging the ball to Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Bumrah fired-up after heated exchange with Konstas on Day 1

Meanwhile, Konstas also had a brief on-field altercation with the Indian skipper on Day 1 also where Bumrah's face clearly indicated he wasn't pleased with whatever Konstas had said to him while standing at the non-striker's end.

The atmosphere flared up after that as Bumrah was all fired up. On the next delivery after the fiery exchange, the Indian skipper gave a fitting reply to the young Australian. He put Usman Khawaja in an awkward stance to lure out a thick outside edge, with KL Rahul taking a sharp catch at the second slip.