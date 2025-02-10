Virat Kohli asked Kevin Pietersen about 'real estate prices in London'? England great breaks silence

Virat Kohli seems to have found a new bud in Kevin Pietersen. The former England captain, currently in India for broadcasting duties for the limited-overs series between the two teams, has been spotted with Kohli quite a few times during the first two ODIs. In Nagpur, an injured Kohli showed Pietersen his injured knee, which kept him out of the series opener. He later engaged in a hilarious exchange that made both laugh. On Sunday, Kohli, while fielding near the boundary, was once again giggling and chatting away with Pietersen, who was on the sidelines. Kevin Pietersen (L) and Virat Kohli during the 2nd ODI in Cuttack(Screengrab)

Kohli and Pietersen's equation has forced the internet to speculate about their recent excessive chats. Some feel Kohli is keen to brush up his knowledge and curiosity about the property rates in London, where he has mostly resided since the birth of his son Akaay or even before. His childhood coach, Rajkumar Sharma, revealed not too long ago that Kohli plans on moving to London soon, thus leaving India behind in the process. Hence, while he already has a house in the city, enquiring about property and its rates may not completely be out of the equation.

While commentating during the 2nd ODI, as visuals of Kohli and Pietersen chatting emerged, former India opener Aakash Chopra remarked on air: "Well, he lives abroad most of the time now, so he could well be asking him about real estate in London and some good localities there". Later on, when he asked the same question to Pietersen, welcoming him to the Hindi commentary, the England great broke his silence on the matter.

"Never ever assume things. I can use an analogy about assumptions but won't here," he said.

Pietersen, in fact, hinted that his conversations with Kohli revolved around some golf, a sport KP has taken to like fish to water. When another former India cricketer, Suresh Raina suspected the same, Pietersen said he wasn't 'far off the mark'.

"You're not far wrong there, you know," Pietersen told Raina. "I have told him [Kohli, you've got to start playing golf. What a great game it is."

Watch the clip below:

Virat Kohli's London connect

In fact, Kohli spent a huge chunk of his time last year in London. It was also where he and Anushka Sharma welcomed their second-born, Akaay. After missing the home Test series against England, Kohli returned to India for the IPL, from where he went straight to the USA and West Indies to play the T20 World Cup. After winning the trophy, Kohli returned to the UK, and although he took the flight to Sri Lanka soon after to play the ODIs, he flew back quickly. Finally, when it was time for India to begin their home season with a two-match series against Bangladesh, Kohli returned and has been in India ever since.