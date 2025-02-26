Virat Kohli backed to shatter Tendulkar’s ‘impossible’ record as Mumbai stalwart foresees ‘3-4 more years’ of dominance

Former India opener and Mumbai cricket stalwart Wasim Jaffer has backed Virat Kohli to continue playing at the highest level for at least three to four more years, believing the batting maestro is well on track to break Sachin Tendulkar’s incredible record of 100 international centuries. Sachin Tendulkar (L) with Virat Kohli during the 2023 World Cup(ANI)

Kohli, 36, currently stands at 82 centuries across all formats, inching closer to the historic landmark. His latest ton came in India’s emphatic six-wicket victory over Pakistan in the Champions Trophy in Dubai, reaffirming his dominance in high-pressure encounters.

Jaffer, speaking at the launch of the India Corporate T20 Bash (ICBT20), expressed his admiration for Kohli’s longevity and hunger for runs. “As a cricket fan, you want to see Virat as much as you can. With the form he was in (against Pakistan), nobody wants to see him get out. When he makes runs, everybody is happy, and I am sure everyone wants Virat to play for 3-4 more years and break all records,” Jaffer told PTI.

While Kohli has endured phases of inconsistency, particularly in home conditions, his ability to step up on the grandest stages remains undisputed. Jaffer believes that the record Tendulkar set – once thought to be untouchable – now looks within Kohli’s grasp.

“The century record is one that looks like Virat is going to break. When Sachin Tendulkar made 100 centuries, it looked like it would never be broken. But the way Virat has made runs since 2010, it looks like he will break that impossible thing. If Virat breaks that, Sachin Tendulkar will also be very happy,” said Jaffer.

Jaffer on Gill

Beyond Kohli’s exploits, Jaffer also heaped praise on Shubman Gill, India’s rising star, while cautioning against premature comparisons to Kohli.

“It will be unfair on Shubman to judge him with Virat Kohli. Shubman is making his own road. He is playing terrific cricket. In the England series, he was the Man of the Series, he made a good start to the Champions Trophy, and I hope he will continue because everybody has expectations from him,” said the former batter.

Highlighting the next generation of Indian batting, Jaffer was optimistic about the future, saying, “He and the likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal are going to take Indian batting forward. It is nice to watch the way he is playing cricket.”