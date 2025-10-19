Virat Kohli can’t quit captaincy; charged-up on-field, commands bowlers and Gill with iron authority during Perth ODI

Virat Kohli has always been a born leader, which is why the BCCI selectors did not hesitate to name him MS Dhoni’s successor when the latter retired from Tests in December 2014. Even after stepping down from the role in January 2022, he still commands immense authority in Indian cricket. On Sunday, even without the captain’s armband, Kohli dominated the Perth field with unmistakable presence during the first ODI against Australia. Charged up and fiery, he motivated the bowlers and guided the new ODI captain, Shubman Gill, at every turn, even as India defended a paltry 131. Virat Kohli was all charged up on the field during the first Australia ODI

While instances of Kohli's leadership on the field were seen throughout Australia's innings, the broadcasters showed a compilation of them at the end of the match.

He was seen guiding Harshit Rana, who had a forgettable outing on the field, conceding 27 runs in fours overs without picking a single wicket. Kohli was seen showing him with hand gestures on the line and the length he should have maintained during his spell, as Rana listened. The 36-year-old also motivated Mohammed Siraj, who also went wicketless for 21 runs in four overs. Kohli was also seen chatting with Gill often regarding field placements.

Kohli, however, had a poor outing with the bat. Playing his first international game since the Champions Trophy campaign in February-March this year, Kohli made an eight-ball duck as he was dismissed by Mitchell Starc, courtesy of a spectacular catch by Cooper Connolly at gully. It was his first-ever dismissal for a duck in Australia. On the other hand, Rohit Sharma, also playing his first match in India colours in seven months, lasted just 14 balls, scoring eight runs, as he was dismissed by Josh Hazlewood.

Australia's stand-in skipper Mitchell Marsh scored an unbeaten 46 as the hosts chased down the revised target of 131 in 21.1 overs in the rain-curtailed game, with seven wickets in hand. He complimented the 28-year-old Josh Philippe (37 off 29 balls), who was playing only his third ODI and shared a 55-run stand.

This was India's first defeat in ODIs in 2025, bringing their run of eight successive wins to an end.