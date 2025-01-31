Virat Kohli can't bear to watch, shuts his eyes after Delhi captain Ayush Badoni gets out at 99 against Railways

Virat Kohli was hit with a wave of disappointment not once but twice on day 2 of the Ranji Trophy Elite Group D match between Delhi and Railways at the Arun Jaitely Stadium in New Delhi. The first one came when he was out for a low score and the second one was when Delhi captain Ayush Badoni was out for 99. What was supposed to be the biggest day for his thousands of devotees who flocked the stadium for the second day in a row in anticipation of a Kohli masterclass ended up as a heartbreak of epic proportions as Kohli's Ranji Trophy return after 12 years lasted only 15 balls. Virat Kohli's reaction after Ayush Badoni was dismissed for 99

Railways bowler Himanshu Sangwan sent the legendary cricketer's off stump for a cartwheel after being hit for a boundary in the previous balls. In the previous ball, Kohli took a couple of steps towards Sangwan and flicked him straight down the ground using his strong wrists to collect his first boundary of the match, much to the delight of those assembled in the stadium.

The delight, however, lasted only a few seconds. Kohli tried to repeat the same shot but this time, Sangwan pulled his length back and got the ball to swing in. Kohli was in no man's land and the ball easily found its way through the huge gap between his bat and pad to send the off stump for a dance.

Kohli looked resigned as he returned for six off 15 balls in his first Ranji Trophy match since November 2012.

Ayush Badoni plays special knock but falls for 99

As soon as Kohli walked back to the stands, most people started to leave, but those who stayed were treated to a special innings from Delhi captain Ayush Badoni.

Badoni, who had vacated his No.4 spot for Kohli, walked in at No..5 under defeating silence but he did not let the situation get the better of him. The stylish right-hander who plays for the Lucknow Super Giants in IPL, looked in great touch right from the beginning. He hit boundaries on regular intervals and kept on scoring at a rapid pace.

It was mainly due to his brilliance that Delhi got past Railways first-innings total of 241 despite being 97/4 at one stage. Badoni took the attack to Railways especially left-arm spinner Ayan Chaudhari, dispatching him for three sixes.

He entered into his 90s with back-to-back sixes before mistiming a sweep off Karn Sharma to be caught at short fine-leg on 99. The sweep had yielded him the desired results until his dismissal in the 56th over.

As soon as Badoni was dismissed, the cameras panned to Kohli, who was in the dugout standing beside Delhi coach Sarandeep Singh. Kohli could barely watch Badoni making his way back to the dressing room one short of a well-deserved century. He shut his eyes in disbelief and looked dejected.

Badoni’s innings comprised 12 fours and three sixes. It was an innings that underlined his contribution to Delhi’s campaign this season. He is both the leading run-getter and leading wicket-taker for his team in the Ranji Trophy.