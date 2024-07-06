Virat Kohli can't control laughter, reacts with folded hands to Dravid's cheeky 'Olympics' reply to PM Narendra Modi

For the first time in 128 years and the second time in history, cricket will appear at the Olympics when the quadrennial event reaches Los Angeles in 2028. With India slated to be among the favourites to grab gold at the tournament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was eager to know from outgoing head coach Rahul Dravid on the best way for the team to prepare for the Olympics. However, the India legend's cheeky answer left Virat Kohli laughing uncontrollably before he followed it with a folded-hand reaction. Virat Kohli retired from T20I cricket last Saturday

The Indian team, fresh from their T20 World Cup victory in Barbados last week, met PM Modi at his residence on Thursday morning. The players talked about their performances in the tournament. The Prime Minister later took the opportunity to query India's preparation for the Olympics in 2028 and stressed how important it would be for the team to finish top of the podium.

Dravid reckoned that it would be a massive opportunity for the players to not only represent the nation at an event as big as the Olympics, but also get a chance to interact with other athletes who will be part of the Indian contingent.

"Modiji, we cricketers, don't get the opportunity to participate in the Olympics. But, now cricket is going to be part of the Olympics. It's going to be big for the cricketers, the nation and the cricket board. We have to do well in the tournament. And to be with the other sportspersons, to learn from them, is a great thing. I think it's a proud moment for cricket to be part of the Olympics," Dravid said.

However, the former India batter's response was followed by a cheeky remark where he said, “youngsters like Rohit and Virat might be there to represent India in Olympics 2028.”

Kohli was startled initially and then burst into laughter before reacting with folded hands to Dravid.

The reason behind Kohli's reaction is that cricket, which will return to Olympics for the first time since 1900, when only two nations had participated with Great Britain beating France to win gold, will likely be in T20 format, from which the former India captain retired last Saturday following the T20 World Cup win in Barbados. Hence, Kohli, despite being the face cricket behind the re-introduction of the sport in Olympics, will be missing the tournament.

Dravid, however, is confident that India would prepare well for the tournament and win the elusive gold.

"I am confident that the BCCI and the players and the coaches at that time will be prepared. I am confident that from this team, a lot of people will be part of the team. Winning a gold in the Olympics is a great matter of pride and happiness. We need to fully prepare for that," he added.