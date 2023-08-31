'Virat Kohli's comments about me were...': Babar Azam reacts to year-old statement ahead of IND vs PAK Asia Cup clash

The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 clash is just two days away, and while all eyes are on Saturday's blockbuster contest, the mini-battle pitting two of the world's finest batters has been reduced to a mere afterthought. Babar Azam vs Virat Kohli – the modern-day version of Sachin Tendulkar vs Saeed Anwar. Since all everyone can think about is drawing comparisons between Kohli and Babar, the much-awaited individual contest is finally here. Kohli is a bonafide legend of the game, but Babar isn't far behind. He has already smashed a plethora of batting records once held by Kohli and is quickly climbing up the ladder which Virat once dominated. Babar Azam and Virat Kohli during the T20 World Cup 2021.(Getty)

To know more about the level of admiration between Kohli and Babar, one needn't go too far back. The visuals of Kohli's warm embrace with Babar and Mohammad Rizwan after Pakistan comprehensively beat India at the T20 World Cup 2021 went viral, and just last year, the exchange on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) between Babar and Kohli broke the internet. After Babar wished for Kohli's return to form, Virat had the highest of praise for the Pakistan batter, calling him a 'top batter across formats'. Almost a year after remaining mum, Babar has finally responded to Kohli's compliment by returning the favour.

"It feels very good when someone passes comments like that about you. Virat Kohli's comments about me were pleasant, that was a very proud moment for me and it felt very good. Some things and some praises give you confidence," Babar told Star Sports.

History between Kohli and Babar

Kohli and Babar have shared the field on seven occasions dating back to the 2017 Champions Trophy. While Kohli was already at the peak of his batting prowess, Babar was a youngster full of promise. As years went by, and India and Pakistan would face each other only occasionally during ICC events, Kohli and Babar's individual forms underwent distinctive transformations. – the 2019 World Cup, last year's Asia Cup followed by the T20 World Cup at the MCG. While Babar has cherished Kohli's advice for him close to his heart, he did weigh in on the first time they interacted.

"I went to meet him during the 2019 World Cup. He was at his peak then and is there now as well. I wanted to take (learn) something from him. I got to learn a lot. I asked him some questions which I needed answers to and he explained everything very nicely," added the Pakistan captain.

