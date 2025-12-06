Virat Kohli confirmed availability for Vijay Hazare Trophy ‘three weeks ago’: ‘How much practice will he get in London’

Virat Kohli, who is setting the stage on fire in the three-match ODI series against South Africa, will also turn up for Delhi in the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy, beginning December 24. Earlier this week, he confirmed his availability to the Delhi and District Cricket Association, and the same was confirmed by the DDCA President, Rohan Jaitley, to the Hindustan Times website. His confirmation came amid reports that Kohli might be going against the BCCI's diktat and refusing to play in the premier domestic 50-over competition. Virat Kohli has scored centuries in the opening two ODIs against South Africa. (PTI)

However, according to former India batter Robin Uthappa, Kohli had made up his mind three weeks ago about playing in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, and there was never a case of the former India captain refusing to play in domestic cricket.

It is worth mentioning that ever since the loss in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia, the BCCI, along with the chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar and head coach Gautam Gambhir, have emphasised on centrally-contracted players going back to the grind and playing domestic cricket to fine-tune their skills.

Both Kohli and Rohit Sharma had played in a Ranji Trophy game in January this year before eventually calling time on their Test careers. Uthappa believes playing Vijay Hazare Trophy is the right call made by Kohli and it will give the 37-year-old to get some match practice ahead of the three-match ODI series against New Zealand, beginning January 11.

“Three weeks ago Virat had confirmed that he would play, and all this about whether he will play or he is not going to play, it’s all conjecture. He already knew, and the communication was already that he would play, three weeks ago. For him, the more matches he plays, the better it is for him, because it helps build flow. When you get older, you want to play as many matches as possible,” Uthappa said on his YouTube channel.

"How much match practice will he even get in London or in India, if he doesn’t play actual competitive matches? He also feels his mental preparation is key. He has done it for 20 years; he knows how to do it. He is a master of ODI cricket, but still, you need those reps in the middle. It always helps. So, that communication was already done between the important people and him, that he’s going to play a bunch of games for DDCA,” he added.

‘The fire is there'

In the opening two ODIs against the Proteas, Kohli returned with scores of 135 and 102, as he turned back the clock to put on a vintage display. These performances have once and for all ended the speculation regarding his future and whether he can play the 2027 ODI World Cup.

However, there are still murmurs going on about his relationship with head coach Gautam Gambhir. The cameras have not often picked up the duo speaking to each other, but the latter was indeed seen smiling and applauding when Kohli brought up his 53rd ODI century in Raipur.

“I just think he’s getting ready very early and his eyes are really still. His technique hasn’t changed; it has pretty much been the same. If there’s any change, like a very fine change, that we can’t really decipher just by watching, that’s the great thing about his batting, that his pushback is absolutely immaculate,” said Uthappa.

"Even when he’s stepping out, his hands are still, his hand is still, his eyes are still, he always tracks the ball beautifully. The steadiness in his eyes is the best in the world, and very few people can watch the ball the way Virat does. See, Virat has always been an energy guy. The energy he brings, that fire he brings into every innings, that’s what drives his performance. It was so fresh and nice that it’s there, it has come back, that fire is there. That was extremely pleasing to see,” he added.