Virat Kohli crowned 'Cricket God' in Australia; media can't keep calm as 'Kohliwood' continues to rule newspapers

Virat Kohli is in town, and Australian media is leaving no stone unturned in announcing the arrival of the 'King' ahead of the marquee Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Several media publications such as The West Australian and Sydney Morning Herald have been making the 36-year-old as the headline act on the front page. However, these publications are also leaving no chance to remind everyone how Virat Kohli has been underperforming since past few years. It is fair to say, that Australian media's obsession with 'King Kohli' is second to none. India's batsman Virat Kohli prepares to bat during the internal practice match. (Photo by David Woodley / AFP)(AFP)

The Sydney Morning Herald used a giant Virat Kohli image on the main page of the sports section, with the title reading, "A Heavy Crown." In their further description, the publication wrote, "After five years of underwhelming performances on the red-ball scene, Virat Kohli enters the five Test series against Australia under tremendous scrutiny.

It is important to mention that the right-handed Kohli, who has 29 Test tons to his name, has registered just two centuries in the longest format in the last four years. Both of these tons came in 2023 -- one against Australia and one against West Indies.

In the recently-concluded series against New Zealand, which India lost 0-3, Kohli did not even manage 100 runs in total.

'Kohliwood' grips Australia

The West Australian has been hyping Kohli like no one else. On the front page, the publication used a giant image of the former India captain, with the title reading, "Kohliwood. Cricket God and his Indian teammates have Perth in a frenzy."

It is being expected that the upcoming five-match series between India and Australia would be Kohli's last tour Down Under.

In the past, Kohli has reserved his best performances against Australia. Who can forget his twin centuries in the Adelaide Test in 2014? Who can forget his memorable duel with Mitchell Johnson during the Melbourne Test on the same tour?

Well, remember his famous spat with former Australia captain Tim Paine during the Perth Test in 2018-19 series? Australia tours have often brought out the best in Virat, and the former India captain would be looking to change his fortunes around in the upcoming series, set to begin on November 22 in Perth.

However, the 36-year-old has not gotten off to an ideal start. In a closed-door match simulation against India A at the WACA, Perth, Kohli edged to first slip after scoring just 15 runs.

Later in the day, he came out to bat again. However, after scoring 30 runs, Kohli decided to call it a day. The right-handed batter walked off the field after displaying solid composure in the final hour of the day's play.

Kohli's recent form has also resulted in some war-of-words between Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir and former Australia captain Ricky Ponting.