Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Mar 05, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Virat Kohli crowned greatest-ever ODI cricketer by Clarke after Dubai masterclass: ‘Delivers when it matters the most’

ByHT Sports Desk
Mar 05, 2025 09:22 AM IST

Clarke was all praise for Virat Kohli's ability to control the chase by assessing the conditions and putting his team in a winning position once again.

Former Australia skipper Michael Clarke lavished praise on Virat Kohli for controlling the chase in the highly-anticipated Champions Trophy semi-final. Kohli took the onus on himself when India lost the openers early in the 265-run chase as he stabilised the innings with his 84-run knock. The batting maestro put India back in control with a 91-run stand with Shreyas Iyer. Kohli frustrated the Australian team with his exemplary running between the wickets, as he didn't rely solely on boundaries to keep the scoreboard moving. His presence in the middle allowed India to put pressure on Australia as he didn't allow the required run rate out of reach despite scoring only five boundaries during his knock.

Virat Kohli controlled the chase against Australia with an 84-run knock.(AFP)
Virat Kohli controlled the chase against Australia with an 84-run knock.(AFP)

Clarke was all praise for Kohli's ability to control the chase by assessing the conditions and putting his team in a winning position once again.

"Once again, he assessed the conditions brilliantly. A class player, he knew exactly what his team needed and how to put them in a position to win the game. We saw the same in his century against Pakistan," Clarke said on JioHotstar.

Kohli hit only five boundaries in his disciplined knock as he focused more on the risk-free accumulation of runs after India slumped to 43-2 in the eighth over. He put pressure on the Australian team by manoeuvring the singles and doubles at regular intervals to keep the scoreboard ticking during the crucial juncture of the game. He was dropped by Glenn Maxwell off Connolly on 51 but Zampa denied him another ton when he clubbed a googly to Ben Dwarshuis at long-on to leave India at 225-5, however, the game was almost over by then.

“Virat Kohli has every shot in the book…”: Clarke

Clarke didn't shy away from crowning Kohli as the greatest ODI cricketer of all time for his ability to thrive under pressure on the big stage.

"Virat has every shot in the book—there's no questioning his ability to find boundaries. He is, in my opinion, the greatest one-day cricketer of all time, and he continues to prove it on the biggest stage, under the highest pressure. He knows what to do, and he delivers when it matters the most," he concluded.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
ICC Champions Trophy , ICC Champions Trophy Schedule , and Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, match previews, and in-depth coverage of ICC CT 2025, IPL 2025 Schedule and IPL 2025, all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news along with India vs New Zealand Live Score.
See More
ICC Champions Trophy , ICC Champions Trophy Schedule , and Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, match previews, and in-depth coverage of ICC CT 2025, IPL 2025 Schedule and IPL 2025, all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news along with India vs New Zealand Live Score.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 05, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On