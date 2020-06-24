e-paper
Virat Kohli expresses his love for Test cricket in Instagram post

Virat Kohli expresses his love for Test cricket in Instagram post

Virat Kohli took to Instagram on Wednesday and posted a photograph of himself in the white kits and wrote, "Nothing comes close to playing an intense game in whites. What a blessing to be able to play test cricket for India." 

cricket Updated: Jun 24, 2020 13:16 IST
Hindustan Times
Virat Kohli plays a shot in Test cricket.
Virat Kohli plays a shot in Test cricket.(Instagram/Virat Kohli)
         

Indian captain Virat Kohli has time and again spoken about his love for Test cricket. Be it day and night cricket or the all new World Test Championship, Kohli has always backed any idea that would generate more interest in cricket’s oldest and , and for many, purest format.

He took to Instagram on Wednesday and posted a photograph of himself in the white kits and wrote, “Nothing comes close to playing an intense game in whites. What a blessing to be able to play test cricket for India.” 

While Kohli has been a force in limited overs cricket from the start of his career, his wider acceptance as a modern day great came after he conquered Test cricket in all conditions. Kohli battled his way past some failures to finally find his groove as a top class batsman in Test cricket and hasn’t looked back since.

His mastery over English and Australian conditions along with scoring a bagful of runs at home has put him a cut above the rest as a batsman who can dominate in any format.

He has led India back to the top of the ICC Test rankings as a captain and also led the team to its maiden Test series win in Australia. He is also India’s most successful captain ever in terms of the number of Test matches won.

Kohli has scored 7240 runs in 86 Test matches for India at an average of 53.6. He has scored 27 centuries and 22 half-centuries in the longest format. His toughest challenge in this format comes from Australian run machine Steve Smith, he has been equally prolific, if not more.

As a captain Kohli still has the task of leading India to series wins in tough conditions of England, South Africa and New Zealand, where he has failed to win a series.

