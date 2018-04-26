Virat Kohli fined for RCB’s slow over rate against CSK in IPL 2018
Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli was handed a Rs. 12 lakh fine for his side’s slow over rate against Chennai Super Kings in their IPL 2018 clash in Bangalore on Wednesdaycricket Updated: Apr 26, 2018 10:14 IST
Press Trust of India, Bangalore
Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli has been fined Rs 12 lakh for maintaining slow over-rate during their Indian Premier League (IPL) against Chennai Super Kings here on Wednesday night. (RCB v CSK HIGHLIGHTS)
The hosts had put on board a challenging 205 for eight but riding on MS Dhoni’s power-packed 34-ball 70, Super Kings overhauled the formidable target with two balls to spare. (RCB v CSK SCORECARD)
“As it was his team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Mr. Kohli was fined Rs 12 lakh,” an IPL press release said.