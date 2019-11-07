Virat Kohli gives heartwarming reply to Yuvraj Singh’s birthday wish

cricket

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 13:37 IST

India skipper Virat Kohli responded to former all-rounder Yuvraj Singh’s heartwarming birthday wish on social media. The two stalwarts of Indian cricket shared the dressing room for a long time and even lifted the World Cup together in 2011. Kohli and Yuvraj also joined forces at Royal Challengers Banglaore in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for a brief period. Yuvraj sent a touching message to Kohli on his 31st birthday and his post read:

“Yeh bhi din they ! Aur ek aaj ka din hai ! Jahan bhi ho khush raho , God bless you always ! Happy birthday @imVkohli.”

To this message, Kohli replied: “Uparwaale ke diye sab din mehr hain paji. Rab rakha. Lots of love to you always.”

Kohli turned 31 on Tuesday and he celebrated the special day with his wife and Bollywood superstar, Anushka Sharma. In a tweet, Kohli shared a photo in which he was seen having a quiet breakfast in Bhutan with his wife.

“What a blessing to be able to visit such divine places with my soulmate. Also thank you everyone for your kind wishes from the bottom of my heart,” he wrote on Twitter. Anushka Sharma also posted a few photos of the trip in her Instagram account on Monday, in which the celebrity couple were seen meeting villagers on an uphill trek in the country.

Kohli isn’t part of the ongoing three-match T20I series against Bangladesh as he was rested by the national selectors. Rohit Sharma is leading the team in Kohli’s absence. The regular India skipper will return to take charge of the team in two-match Test series against ‘Bangla Tigers’.