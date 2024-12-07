‘Virat Kohli got out to… ’: Pujara dissects India’s batting woes in Adelaide, finds fault in Rohit Sharma's approach

India’s batting struggles continued in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy as the visitors folded for 180 in their first innings in the second Test, in Adelaide. Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal fell for a golden duck and the likes of Virat Kohli (7), Rohit Sharma (3) registered single-digits knocks. Australia's Mitchell Starc (R)celebrates dismissing Indian batsman Virat Kohli (L) on the first day of the second cricket Test match between Australia and India at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide on December 6, 2024. (Photo by William WEST / AFP) / --IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE--(AFP)

But Rohit's decision to demote himself to the middle order worked in his favour as Rahul, who opened with Jaiswal, was one of the better batters. Rahul smacked 37 off 64 balls, packed with six fours. In the first fixture in Perth, India had a similar outing in the first innings, collapsing for 150.

Rohit Sharma was absent due to paternity leave and Jasprit Bumrah filled in as the stand-in captain. Rahul was once again one of the better batters in the first innings, registering 26 off 74 deliveries, from the opening role. In the second innings, he responded with a gritty knock of 77 runs off 176 deliveries. Meanwhile, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Virat Kohli came up with centuries as India set a massive 534-run target. The hosts failed to come up with a response and collapsed for 238, losing by 295 runs.

Cheteshwar Pujara makes interesting observation

Speaking on ESPNCricinfo, Cheteshwar Pujara analysed India’s batting woes in Adelaide and made an interesting observation.

“Their intent was really good. They were quite positive. They forced the bowlers to move their length because they were pitching it up. They played really well, but they forced the Aussie bowlers to go back off length and that's where I think we didn't tackle that well. Most of the dismissals from our top order, apart from Yashasvi, KL got out to a ball which was rising a bit, Virat got out to a ball which was back of length. He wasn't decisive whether to play or leave that ball, and Gil got out to a fuller ball,” he said.

“So we didn't tackle the back of the length balls well, which is the key, especially with the new ball. With the pink ball and I felt that that middle order could have batted a bit better,” he added.

In response to India's first innings total in Adelaide, the Aussies have come up with the perfect response and are leading on Day 2.