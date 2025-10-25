Virat Kohli grabs Shubman Gill's arm, drags him into a discussion; KL Rahul joins in: 'Captain ka darja...'

Shubman Gill may be the captain of the Indian cricket team, but he could really do with inputs from former skippers Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Gill hasn't had the best of luck – neither bat nor toss. He's won just one toss in 10 matches since taking over as India's Test captain in June, and with the bat, he has yet to score a fifty in white-ball format since the IPL. To make things worse, India has already lost the ODI series to Australia in Gill's maiden series as captain, with the team playing for a consolation win in the dead-rubber at the SCG on Saturday. Virat Kohli dragged Shubman Gill and engaged in a discussion(Screengrab)

Gill was on the money today, first ringing in two changes – Prasidh Krishna and Kuldeep Yadav – to tick all the right boxes. Australia was off the blocks quickly, with openers Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head smashing 61 in nine overs, but Gill started to show his true acumen as captain when he rotated his spinners brilliantly, and with the help of Kuldeep, Washington Sundar, and Axar Patel, choked Australia's scoring in the middle overs. However, just to ensure that Gill remained active throughout, former captain Kohli jumped right in.

In between one of the overs, just as Gill was about to take his position back in the field, Kohli stepped up, grabbed Gill by the arm and dragged him into a discussion with wicketkeeper KL Rahul. As the current captain stood there listening to the two former skippers, Gill soaked up everything that Kohli had to say. Kohli did most of the talking, while Gill hardly uttered a word. The conversation barely lasted 10 seconds before all three spread into the field, but one that paid dividends… and then some.

Watch the video below:

"Virat Kohli seen here talking to Shubman Gill, KL Rahul. I can see the involvement since the last few overs. He has the experience. Captain ka darja shayad nahi ho par experience hai (They may not be captains, but they have the experience. Be it Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli or KL Rahul. They can share all their knowledge, although eventually it's up to Gill whether he wants to implement it," the commentator said.

The chat turned things upside down for Australia

The chat helped India by leaps and bounds as the Men in Blue triggered a mini-batting collapse. Australia lost seven wickets for 53 runs, and a total that at one stage looked to be heading towards at least 280, was limited to 236, a score that India believes they can chase down. In fact, Gill was in constantly in Kohli and Rohit's ears, showing he is willing to learn from the two experienced pros, backing his claims from prior to the series.

"I have always believed that leadership is a mindset. There is a lot of communication that goes on between the captain and the rest of the players – in this regard, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul. It sends a good message out there that the communication, the atmosphere and the camaraderie in on track. Yes, India still is down [in the series], but today the involvement of Virat, Rohit and everyone, and the ability of Shubman to go there and take suggestions is a good way of keeping things nice and tight,” former India assistant coach Abhishek Nayar said while speaking to the host broadcaster in the innings break.

"I have seen many senior players who don’t get runs, not keep their points of view. But you have to understand that in the last 10-12 years, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and those who have led India have got them to this point of being world-beaters. It's got to be Shubman Gill now, and it takes a lot of skill and effort from everyone to create an atmosphere where senior players come and speak to the captain."